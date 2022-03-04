Nuclear Power Plant in Eastern Ukraine on Fire amid Shelling: Reports

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

Update 9:02 p.m. 03/03/22: The International Atomic Energy posted on Twitter that Ukraine’s regulator said there is no change in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

A fire has broken out in a facility housing a nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine amid shelling, according to the mayor of a nearby town.

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the town of Energodar, accused Russian forces of shelling the facility that houses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and supplies about 25 percent of Ukraine’s electricity, according to the Associated Press.

“As a result of relentless shelling by the enemy of the buildings and blocks of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire!!!” Orlov wrote on Facebook in a post cited by CNN.

“We demand that they stop the heavy-weapons fire,” Orlov said in a video posted on Telegram and cited by the AP. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

It was not immediately clear which parts of the Zaporizhzhia facility were on fire. President Biden and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on Thursday regarding the incident, the White House said in a statement.

Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also posted messages on Twitter about the alleged attack.

Russian soldiers have breached the main building of the Zaporizhzhia nuke plant in Ukraine,” Rubio posted in one tweet. “Active firefight is going on inside a facility that is already on fire and controls 6 reactors. Firefighters unable to fight the fire because they are in the middle of a combat zone.”

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed concerns about the threat of fighting around the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi “appealed for an immediate halt to the use of force at Enerhodar and called on the military forces operating there to refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant,” according to an IAEA statement.

