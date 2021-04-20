After nuclear talks, Iran's president says deal could be reached soon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday, after another round of nuclear talks in Vienna, that an agreement can be reach in a short time “if the U.S. act with honesty."

Why it matters: Rouhani’s optimism comes as representatives of Iran and other world powers, including the U.S., are about to start drafting a plan to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

"The talks in Vienna have progressed about 60, 70% and if the Americans act within the framework of honesty, we will achieve results in a short time."

Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with political activists in Tehran.

Driving the news: Senior diplomats from Iran, the EU, France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China met today in Vienna to review the progress made by two expert working groups.

  • The groups have focusing on the steps required from the U.S. on sanctions relief and from Iran on its nuclear program. The EU announced that a third group would now be formed to focus on the sequencing of those potential measures from the U.S. and Iran.

  • U.S. envoy Rob Malley and his team didn’t attend the plenary meeting but held indirect talks with the Iranians through EU representatives. They also met with members of the other delegations in Vienna.

What’s next: The members of the various delegations are expected to go back to their capitals for consultations and then return to Vienna for another round of talks next week, the EU said in a statement.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

    The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord. The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace. "I think that there is real good will among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

  • Some progress in nuclear talks, interim deal possible -Iranian officials

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • Amy Klobuchar and Lindsey Graham call on Biden to resettle Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS

    Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) are calling on the Biden administration to help resettle Yazidi women who were the victims of a brutal Islamic State campaign in Iraq from 2014-2017, according to a letter shared with Axios.The backstory: Thousands of women from the Yazidi religious minority were enslaved by ISIS and raped by their captors, as the senators note in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Many were forced into marriages and made to convert to Islam.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany subsequently had children which, because their fathers were both non-Yazidis and often the perpetrators of a genocide against the sect, might not be accepted by the community.What they’re saying: “After the women were liberated, they learned that their young children were at risk of being killed if they brought them back home to the Yazidi region of Northern Iraq,” Klobuchar and Graham write.“These women then faced the wrenching decision of whether to return home or remain with their children in halfway houses."The senators call on the Biden administration to accept some of the Yazidi women as refugees in the U.S., and to push countries in the region to do the same.The bottom line: "It is time for the United States to exercise its leadership on behalf of these women and children. We ask that you take action to find them a home," they write.Go deeper: Biden defends not immediately raising refugee capLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia restricts airspace near Ukraine amid wargames in the Black Sea

    Moscow unilaterally declares parts of the Black Sea, and the airspace above it, no-go zones as EU says Putin has put 100,000 troops in Crimea and along Ukraine's border.

  • In race to rearm, Greece seeks partnerships, more hardware

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited an air base in southern Greece to attend multinational military exercises joined by fighter jets from the United States, France, Israel, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Greece spends more on defense than any other European Union country relative to the size of its economy.

  • As China revs up battery production, Dem lawmakers see another Middle East nightmare

    Washington is racing to help build batteries for cars and the electric grid, but the bipartisan “Buy American” rhetoric may not be enough to counter China’s lead.

  • Russian military build-up near Ukraine numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister. In a press conference on Monday, Borrell had originally spoken of more than 150,000 troops, and declined to give a source for the figure. Borrell said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being, despite saying that the military build-up on Ukraine's borders was the largest ever.

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, says Pentagon

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, the Pentagon says.

  • U.S. ambassador refuses to leave Russia despite Kremlin warning

    The United States ambassador to Russia is refusing to leave the country after the Kremlin "advised" him to return home following new Biden administration sanctions, two sources briefed on the situation tell Axios.Why it matters: John Sullivan, a respected diplomat who President Biden has, so far, retained from the Trump era, is at the center of one of the most important early tests of Biden's resolve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia's foreign ministry announced Friday it would expel 10 American diplomats and bar current officials, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, from visiting Russia.But the Russians didn't expel Sullivan. Instead, the Kremlin summoned him to meet with a top foreign policy official, Yuri Ushakov, who recommended he go back to Washington for consultations with Biden officials.Sullivan's view, according to people familiar with his thinking, is that if Putin wants him to leave, he'll have to force him.A State Department spokesperson declined to comment.The big picture: Last week, in response to Russian cyber-espionage and interference into U.S. elections, Biden unveiled a series of sanctions targeting the Russian economy.Biden spoke with President Putin last Tuesday, telling him that sanctions were coming while also exploring the possibility of a summit between the two later this year.In announcing the sanctions, Biden called them "proportionate," and was careful to note he did not want to kick off a cycle of escalation with Putin.National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Monday with Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, discussed a possible presidential summit and "agreed to continue to stay in touch," according to a White House statement.Flashback: Last month, Biden agreed Putin was a "killer." The Russian — accused of poisoning some of his enemies — responded by wishing the new president "good health."Putin also recalled Russia's U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, to Moscow for consultations.The diplomatic signal was meant to underscore the Kremlin's unhappiness with the Biden administration.Between the lines: In response to the new sanctions, Russia didn't expel Sullivan — or make him a "persona non grata," "PNG" in diplomatic parlance."If the Kremlin wants to PNG him, that would be a very escalatory move," said Mike McFaul, who served as ambassador to Russia under President Obama. ”The last ambassador to be PNG'd from Moscow was George Kennan, by Stalin in 1952.""I applaud Ambassador Sullivan for continuing his job," he said.The intrigue: Russia is amassing thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine.U.S. officials have been working behind the scenes with allies to warn Russia of the costs of seizing additional territory but have made clear they're not going to intervene militarily to deter Russia in a non-NATO nation.The bottom line: Biden wants stability and predictability to define his relationships with Putin and Russia, while his administration focuses on China.By ignoring the Kremlin's suggestion to recall Sullivan, the administration isn't taking the bait to escalate, while making it clear that Biden gets to decide who his ambassador is, not Putin.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • For decades, US special-operations units copied the British, but now the tables are turning

    The changes are part of a strategic shift, meant to keep the British military relevant amid great-power competition.

  • Elon Musk said he was a Secret Service 'special agent' when he donated to the Republican Party, an FEC filing shows

    Elon Musk listed his occupation as "special agent" and his employer as the USSS when he donated $990 to the Republican National Committee in January.

  • Democrats press Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse in major First Amendment case

    The Supreme Court will debate Monday whether Americans for Prosperity Foundation and other charities may decline to disclose donors to regulators.

  • Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

    When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • J&J Signals Optimism With Covid Vaccine Use in Limbo in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson indicated that uncertainty regarding its Covid-19 vaccine could ease in coming days, as regulators review whether the shot can cause rare blood clots and inspect a factory that’s key to the drugmaker hitting its production targets.The U.S. paused use of the vaccine last week after six women who received it developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain. A panel of medical experts reviewing data on the clots could vote Friday on whether the hold should end. No additional cases of the clots have been confirmed since the pause began, according to Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“In the next couple of days we will have a very solid path forward, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that’s a positive outcome,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview.Shares of J&J gained 2.6% at 11:22 a.m. in New York, a sign that investors expect that the vaccine could soon be returned to use in the U.S. and elsewhere.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee warned on Tuesday that there was a link between the rare clots and the vaccine, but said the potential benefits outweigh any risk. The ruling clears a path for European Union countries to decide whether to restrict access to the shot for any patient groups. The committee recommended that a warning be added to the shot’s product information.As of April 15, some 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. J&J said Tuesday that it brought in $100 million in sales for the company in the first quarter.While the J&J shot had earlier been seen as critical to the U.S. immunization program, the Biden administration has said it expects other currently available vaccines will make up for any shortfall caused by the pause. In Europe, where a wider vaccine rollout has gone more slowly, access to the J&J shot could help cover more residents and stem the spread of viral variants that have contributed to higher infection rates.Forecast on HoldNew Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J didn’t provide a full-year forecast for vaccine sales because of uncertainty around the pause in its use, Wolk said in an interview Tuesday. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.“We don’t want to be presumptuous and perhaps maybe even offend regulators, we want that process to play out and make sure that we’re being respectful of it,” Wolk said. “Since it’s a not-for-profit construct, it’s not going to have a material impact on earnings.”This week, U.S. regulators will likely finish an inspection of an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance used in the shot, said J&J Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee Joaquin Duato during a call with investors.On April 16, Emergent was told by U.S. regulators to stop work at the Baltimore facility. Some 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient in the J&J shot had to be discarded after a manufacturing mix-up. J&J executives said Tuesday that it’s too early to determine how the hurdle will affect the timing of deliveries of 100 million doses to the U.S.Read More: Emergent Factory Halt Adds to Obstacles for J&J’s Covid VaccineJ&J also said on Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing the guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January. Wall Street analysts expect $9.50 a share, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter revenue was $22.32 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98 billion.The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, as revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2 billion in the first quarter. Medical-device sales rose 11% to $6.58 billion.Wolk said he expects device trends to continue to improve. In the Asia Pacific region, medical devices rebounded by 70% this quarter, and he said that other regions will follow suit. “Elective surgeries seem to be a little bit soft yet in terms of the market,” he said.But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year-over-year to $3.54 billion. Within consumer health, J&J saw sales decline in over-the-counter products driven by comparisons with last year’s pantry loading and a weaker cough, cold and flu season.Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier. It also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand says 'uncomfortable' with expanding Five Eyes

    New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticised by China. China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech that New Zealand sought a predictable diplomatic relationship. New Zealand will find it necessary to speak out on issues where it does not agree with China, including developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, she said in a speech on Monday to the government-funded New Zealand China Council.

  • Coronavirus Vaccines Do Not Affect Fertility AT ALL

    Not yours, not someone you're standing next to. Seriously, please stop spreading this lie.

  • Oath keepers official brags about having ‘active duty’ officers in far right group

    A prominent figure in the far-right group Oath Keepers bragged about having active-duty police officers among their ranks to help train. Jim Arroy is the vice president of the Oath Keepers’ largest chapter in Arizona and made the boast in an appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday.

  • Much more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran and world powers have made headway in talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals. "Progress made over the last two weeks," European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Twitter. The talks, aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance with the nuclear deal will pick up again next week based on progress achieved so far, Russian and Chinese officials said earlier on Tuesday.

  • High-ranking Iranian general dies of heart disease at 65

    A high-ranking general key to Iran's security apparatus has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters Draws Republican Backlash for 'Confrontational' Comment but Says She Was 'Distorted'

    The California lawmaker explained that "I'm talking about speaking up. I'm talking about legislation. I'm talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation"