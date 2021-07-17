Nuclear talks must wait for new Iranian president, official says

Iran's deputy foreign minister said Saturday that efforts to finalize an agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal must wait until hardliner Ebrahim Raisi assumes the presidency.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has said it would like see a deal in place before Raisi's inauguration next month.

The sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended last month with progress but without a deal.

The United States had initially hoped for a breakthrough ahead of the election last month.

What he's saying: "We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tweeted on Saturday.

