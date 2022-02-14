Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
·2 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran.

Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus.

"There is no dead end in Vienna. Negotiations are underway as before and exchanges are taking place between the delegations," Khatibzadeh said.

"What is going on today in the talks is a continuation of important and critical points. Our distance from an agreement depends on the will of the West's side," he added.

"If the United States and Europe respond to Iran today - within the framework of JCPOA — we can announce in Vienna tomorrow that we have reached an agreement," he said, using the acronym for the official name of the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehenisve Plan of Action.

Khatibzadeh’s assessment came hours after Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said progress in the talks was becoming "more difficult every moment… while Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments".

On another issue, Khatibzadeh said a prisoner swap deal with the United States was on the agenda in parallel with the nuclear talks in Vienna.

"But it seems the U.S. has not made a decision on it. Perhaps it is waiting for the results of the talks,” he said.

Iran has in recent years arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, mostly on espionage charges. It accuses Washington of holding Iranian prisoners allegedly for violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Rights activists accuse Iran of trying to use the detentions to win concessions from other countries. Iran dismisses the charge.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan’s Karzai calls on Biden to reverse decision to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims

    Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, urged President Biden on Sunday to reverse his decision to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Aghan assets held in the U.S. for families of 9/11 victims.

  • Some Chinese firms revive New York IPO plans after regulatory crackdown

    At least six Chinese companies have lodged documents for New York listings in recent weeks, filings showed, promising an end to a months-long freeze after an unprecedented clampdown last year by Chinese regulators. Chinese firms raised $12.8 billion in the United States in the first seven months of last year, but the deals halted after the New York debut of Didi Global in late June triggered a regulatory backlash by Beijing. Some smaller Chinese companies are now reviving efforts to sell shares in the United States, confident they are not targeted by the new rules seeking to block offshore listings by firms handling large amounts of data or posing national security risks.

  • Unwanted Valentine's Day flowers lead to criminal charge

    Judge rules on contempt charge against man who sent unwanted flowers at Valentine's Day

  • Key US-Canada border crossing reopens after Covid protests

    Police used armored vehicles as they worked to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link

  • Caroline Flack’s mother says Met Police discriminated against late Love Island presenter

    ‘It’s now two years, and I’ve still not got an answer,’ late TV presenter’s parent Christine said

  • On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

    Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and urges the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.” “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Monday's anniversary of the deadly shooting of 14 students and three staff members. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association," Biden said.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on God and Trump

    Feb. 13, 2022, letters: Readers comment on God and Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

  • OSCE monitoring mission staff pull out from eastern Ukraine

    Staff of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has been monitoring the situation in eastern Ukraine, began to pull out of the rebel-held city of Donetsk on Sunday as fears of a possible Russian invasion grew. A Reuters journalist saw several armoured cars being loaded suitcases and leaving the mission's headquarters. The OSCE said in a statement that "certain participating states" had told their citizens at the mission to leave within the next days.

  • Column: Russia skates again in fight against Olympic doping

    The decision came down in the midst of a brisk, sunny day in Beijing, after a late-night hearing that stretched into morning. If the International Olympic Committee had shown even a hint of a backbone when dealing with the country that ran a massive doping scheme at Sochi in 2014, there probably wouldn’t have been any need for a ruling Monday clearing the way for 15-year-old phenom Kamila Valieva to go for an expected gold medal in women's figure skating with a program that now includes a positive drug test. If the Russians had been kicked out of an Olympics or two -- the bare minimum they deserved for treating international doping rules with roughly the same seriousness that Nicolas Cage gives to potential movie scripts — they might've been compelled to actually clean up their act before the world’s winter athletes descended on locked-down China.

  • Social Media Slams Decision to Let ROC's Kamila Valieva to Continue at Olympics

    Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and more voiced their dismay with the ruling that permits Kamila Valieva to compete in figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • European stocks slump on worries over imminent Russia attack on Ukraine

    European stocks were pummelled in early action Monday on concerns a Russian attack of Ukraine could happen as early as this week.

  • Lockheed Martin Ditches Aerojet Purchase After FTC Opposition

    FTC sued to block $4.4bn takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne in January, claiming it would harm competition

  • Tom Selleck Finally Addresses One of 'Blue Bloods' Fans' Biggest Questions

    'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck opened up in 2021 about the possibility of his character, Frank Reagan, dating again. Here's what the star had to say.

  • Air Force Research Lab building momentum on cislunar projects

    The increased focus on cislunar projects reflects a growing recognition of a near-term need for deep-space domain awareness.

  • The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

    Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand the reasons why.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I think what people are tired of ar

  • Graham says Trump 'hurting his chances' at reelection by focusing on 2020

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said former President Trump is "hurting his chances" at reelection by staying focused on the 2020 presidential election.Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" if he supports Trump's comeback in 2024, Graham said "it's his nomination for the taking," but suggested that the former president would have a more difficult time being elected if he "looks backward.""Donald Trump is the most...

  • U.S. Republicans try to out-Trump each other with tough border rhetoric ahead of election

    In the past year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border, begun building a new border barrier, and arrested migrants for allegedly trespassing on private property. The two-term Republican governor has taken the lead in opposing Democratic President Joe Biden's immigration reforms, earning him an endorsement by former President Donald Trump. But as Abbott runs for a third term, conservative candidates challenging him in a March 1 Republican nominating contest contend he is still not tough enough on illegal immigration.

  • 3 Weird Social Security Rules Sure to Catch You Off Guard

    There are a huge number of different rules that can affect the amount of retirement income you receive and the types of benefits you're eligible for. You don't want to face these undesirable outcomes that shrink your retirement income, so make sure you're aware of these three weird rules that often take people by surprise.

  • U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

    Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is not part of the Atlantic military alliance, and Washington - while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis - has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent. Moscow denies any such plans and has accused the West of "hysteria".

  • Lockheed Martin says its effort to acquire Aerojet is over

    Although Lockheed pledged to keep allowing Aerojet to sell propulsion equipment to other firms, the FTC expressed its doubts in its complaint.