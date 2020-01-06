The Nuclear Threats From Iran and North Korea, Working Together, Grow by the Day

In a matter of days the threats to world peace–apocalyptic nuclear threats–have grown incalculably worse, largely thanks to President Donald Trump’s failed diplomacy with North Korea and his now murderous confrontation with Iran.

Last Tuesday, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un announced that he would no longer observe a self-imposed moratorium on the testing of intercontinental ballistics missiles and the nuclear warheads in his growing arsenal. On Sunday, amid the intensifying crisis precipitated by Trump’s order to assassinate one of Iran’s top generals, Tehran announced it was effectively ending its observance of the 2015 nuclear deal that had frozen its efforts to build a bomb. (For the record, it said it never had such an intention.)

Does Iran Have Secret Nukes in North Korea?

The Trump administration has vowed to use any means necessary to compel Kim to give up his nukes and prevent the ayatollahs from ever acquiring them. So the battle lines are drawn. But, making the situation even more dangerous, Iran and North Korea have a long record of lethal cooperation, including the exchange of scientific and technical secrets.

As the U.S. intensified its confrontations with both countries, they are being pushed toward even greater collaboration, and the possibility looms that the United States could find itself waging a two-front war with adversaries 4,000 miles apart.

When President Trump ordered the fiery termination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport in the small hours of Friday morning, he may have been concerned that his weird coziness with Kim and his decisions not to respond to increasingly aggressive actions by Iran had made him look weak. Blowing away Soleimani would show he is not a paper tiger. But analysts who follow North Korea and Iran closely believe that, rather than surrender to Trump’s intimidation, they are likely to step up their cooperation.

As it is, North Korea now has hundreds of advisers in Iran, to which it has been exporting mid-range Musudan missiles and the technology for the Taepodong intercontinental type that Kim is itching to test-fire in keeping with his promise of “a new strategic weapon” to intimidate the United States.

Bruce Bechtol, who’s been studying North Korea from his days as a Marine serving on the peninsula, then as an intelligence analyst at the Pentagon and a faculty member at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, believes if anything the North Korea-Iran relationship is broadening and deepening.

“This has always been a robust relationship,” says Bechtol, but it’s “picked up because Iran has been supplying so many North Korean-made systems and capabilities to Syria, Hezbollah, and the Houthis–in addition to the stuff they pay the North Koreans for themselves.”

Iran will be counting on North Korea even more as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khameini threatens “harsh revenge” and Iranians shout “Death to America” at funeral observances for Soleimani.

“The Iranians have been at many North Korean missile launches to learn, to observe systems they might procure,” says Bechtol. “Will North Korea sell Iran its ‘strategic new weapon’? Why not? The North Koreans have sold Iran everything from light machine guns to submarines to intermediate-range ballistic missiles.”

Bruce Bennett, North Korea expert at RAND, says he’s contended “ever since President Bush described his ‘axis of evil’” in 2002 (including Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, North Korea, and Iran, the latter two have participated in a “rogue cartel,” with North Korea “very interested in the Iranian financial resources.”

Bennett says the relationship goes far deeper than is generally known, reiterating some of the points made by Bechtel. “North Korea has provided Iran with many ballistic missiles and even ballistic missile production facilities,” he says. “Iranian scientists have been at the North Korean nuclear weapon tests. And there are stories about North Korea and Iran training Syrian personnel on how to load chemical weapons on ballistic missiles. Plus, Iran seems to have submarines that look exactly like some submarines produced by North Korea.”

Bennett believes “the full details”of Iran-North Korean cooperation “probably go well beyond what we know about” but predicts, “With both North Korea and Iran seriously angry at the U.S., we could see more cooperation in the coming months.”