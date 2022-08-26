Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York. As 191 countries approach the end to a four-week conference to review the landmark U.N. treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and rivalries between the West and China were posing key obstacles to agreement on a final document. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — As 191 countries approach Friday’s end to a four-week conference to review the landmark U.N. treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and rivalries between the West and China were posing key obstacles to agreement on a final document.

Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which is considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament, circulated a 35-page draft final document on Thursday. After listening to objections from countries at a closed-door session, diplomats said he was planning to revise the document for a final closed-door discussion Friday morning, ahead of an open meeting in the afternoon to end the conference.

Any document must be approved by all parties to the treaty and it’s uncertain whether an agreement will be reached before the conference ends. There is a possibility that only a brief statement reaffirming support for the NPT might get unanimous support.

The NPT review conference is supposed to be held every five years but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last one in 2015 ended without an agreement because of serious differences over establishing a Middle East zone free of weapons of mass destruction.

Those differences haven’t gone away but are being discussed, and the draft final document obtained by The Associated Press would reaffirm the importance of establishing a nuclear-free Mideast zone. So this is not viewed as a major stumbling block this year.

The issue that has changed the dynamics of the conference is Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Russia is a “potent” nuclear power and any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen,” and his decision soon after to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.

Putin has since rolled back, saying that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” a message reiterated by a senior Russian official on the opening day of the NPT conference on Aug. 2. In addition, Russia’s occupation of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, where Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling, has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council that the Biden administration is seeking a consensus final document that strengthens the treaty and acknowledges “the manner in which Russia’s war and irresponsible actions in Ukraine seriously undermine the NPT’s main purpose.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States and its allies at that council meeting of “politicizing the work on the final document, putting their geopolitical interests in punishing Russia above their collective needs in strengthening global security.”

“Against the backdrop of the actual sabotage by the collective West of the global security architecture, Russia continues to do everything possible to keep at least its key, vital elements afloat,” Nebenzia said.

The 35-page draft document has at least three specific references to the Zaporizhzhia plant, including expressing “grave concern” over its security, the military activities conducted at or near it, and the loss of control over the facility by Ukrainian authorities. The draft expresses support for efforts by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to visit the plant and ensure the non-diversion of nuclear material.

Under the NPT’s provisions, the five original nuclear powers — the United States, China, Russia (then the Soviet Union), Britain and France — agreed to negotiate toward eliminating their arsenals someday and nations without nuclear weapons promised not to acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for a guarantee to be able to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

India and Pakistan, which didn’t join the NPT, went on to get the bomb. So did North Korea, which ratified the pact but later announced it was withdrawing. Non-signatory Israel, which is believed to have a nuclear arsenal but neither confirms nor denies it, has been an obstacle in discussions of a Mideast zone free of weapons of mass destruction.

Nonetheless, the treaty has been credited with limiting the number of nuclear newcomers (U.S. President John F. Kennedy once foresaw as many as 20 nuclear-armed nations) as a framework for international cooperation on disarmament.

The draft final document would express deep concern “that the threat of nuclear weapons use today is higher than at any time since the heights of the Cold War and at the deteriorated international security environment.”

Diplomats and nuclear experts monitoring the closed-door negotiations have cited other differences that could block agreement on a final document.

These include China’s demands that it mention the U.S.-UK-Australia deal to provide Australia with a nuclear-powered submarine and nuclear-sharing in Europe, and demands by some countries strongly opposed to nuclear weapons for immediate nuclear disarmament to be included, which some Western countries call unrealistic.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge tells Justice Dept. to release redacted Trump search affidavit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to make public a redacted version of an affidavit underpinning the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, possibly providing fresh insights on the investigation and evidence earlier obtained by the government. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the redacted document to be released by noon (1600 GMT) on Friday.

  • This Is How You Get a Second Chernobyl — Or a Third World War

    Artillery shells are falling all around a Ukrainian nuclear plant, increasing the risk of an environmental "catastrophe"

  • Meta and Twitter purge web of accounts spreading pro-US propaganda abroad

    This week, for the first time, social networks in partnership with social analytics research group Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory have surfaced a pro-U.S. influence campaign, operating across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps. Both Meta and Twitter stopped short of attributing the activity to any specific government or organization, with Twitter listing the campaign's "presumptive countries of origin" as the U.S. and the U.K. while Meta identified the U.S. as the "country of origin" for the activity.

  • Rohingya: ‘Kill us, but don’t deport us to Myanmar’

    Five years after millions of Rohingyas fled genocide in Myanmar, they continue to live in perilous conditions.

  • Manizha: Russian Eurovision star faces hate campaign over opposition to Ukraine war

    Manizha, who represented Russia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, has opposed the war in Ukraine.

  • Germany to turn down heating, lights this winter

    STORY: Germany's government has agreed measures to save energy this winter, that may leave buildings cooler and streets darker.The measures agreed Wednesday (August 24) mean that from September 1, public buildings - except for social institutions like hospitals - will be heated to a maximum 19 degrees Celsius.Heating could be turned off entirely in corridors and foyers.Buildings and monuments will no longer be illuminated for purely aesthetic purposes.While businesses could also be banned from keeping their shopfronts lit up at night.A ban is also planned on the heating of private swimming pools.Authorities hope to reduce gas usage by around 2%.Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the measures could save private households, companies, and the public sector around $10.7 billion over the next two years.It comes as Europe deals with a growing energy crisis.Russian gas giant Gazprom has slashed gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity.Gazprom blames technical issues.Berlin has called the move politically motivated and sees it as a response by Russia to European sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Japan to ease COVID testing requirements for visitors

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that vaccinated travelers will no longer have to submit a negative PCR test beginning Sept. 7.

  • Japan to pledge around $30 billion in African aid at conference - Sankei

    Japan is set to promise some $30 billion in aid for African development at a conference to be held in Tunisia this weekend, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Friday. The aid, which will centre around developing human resources in order to promote economic growth, will be announced at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will be taking part in the conference online since he is recovering from COVID-19, the paper added. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be attending the conference and is set to meet with his Tunisian counterpart on Friday ahead of the main conference.

  • Africa: Why COVID vaccine inequity is still a big, and deadly, problem for all of us

    Lower and middle income countries have faced severe vaccine inequity during the pandemic. Increased interest in manufacturing could be the key to equity.

  • Capitol Records Cuts Ties With Artificial Intelligence Rapper FN Meka And Apologizes To The Black Community For Their 'Insensitivity'

    FN Meka’s career may be a wrap.

  • Video shows US airstrike on Syria in response to Iran-backed groups' attacks on US forces

    U.S. CENTCOM released a video showing the moment U.S. forces hit Iranian-backed groups in Syria after another round of attacks were levied at American forces.

  • Russia is offering to discount its oil by as much as 30% for Asian buyers as the G7 pushes its price cap

    A Western official told Bloomberg that Russia is floating the idea of discounted, long-term contracts for buyers in Asia.

  • Explainer-The power crunch in China's Sichuan and why it matters

    Sichuan's accounts for 30% of China's total hydroelectric generation and it normally delivers a massive power surplus to the rest of the country. Here is what you need to know about the power crunch. WHY IS SICHUAN SUFFERING POWER SHORTAGES?

  • First Lady Jill Biden Experiences 'Rebound' COVID Just 3 Days After Leaving Isolation

    The president, who recently got over a wave of COVID-19 himself, continued to test negative this morning

  • Russia will no longer be player on European energy market Zelenskyy

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 25 August 2022, 22:25 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian anti-European policy in the energy sector is destructive for the Russian Federation itself.

  • Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

    A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, appeared in district court in Grand Junction on Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty.

  • A Bad Year May Get Worse for Snapchat and Facebook Owners

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad year for digital advertisers may not be done yet.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageThe likes of Snap Inc., Pinterest Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have seen both estimates and the

  • Here's what a black hole sounds like, according to NASA. Yes, it's 'frightening.'

    NASA this week shared an audio clip on social media that allows you to “hear” a black hole. No surprise, the sound is terrifying.

  • Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of execution

    Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of execution

  • Pot-bellied Japanese 'salarymen' reach TikTok stardom

    Daikyo Security Co.’s account, which gathers goofy dances, gobbled instant noodles and other everyday fare, is the brainchild of the company president. Despite his unpretentious demeanor, Daisuke Sakurai is dead serious about not only enhancing brand power but also recruiting young people to his company, a challenge he sees as a matter of survival. Founded in 1967, Daikyo has 85 employees, 10 of them working at the headquarters office, tucked away on the second floor of an obscure building in a downtown Tokyo alley.