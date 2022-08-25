Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days -Ukraine

Reuters Videos

STORY: (Vladimir Putin, Russian President) "The People's Republic of Donbass asked Russia for help." Ukraine war: Six months that shook the worldDate: February 24, 2022Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a 'special military operation'"I decided to conduct a special military operation. It aims to protect people who have been bullied and subjected to genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For that, we will strive for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine."As Russian bombs fell on Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made clear he would go nowhereDate: February 26, 2022(Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukrainian President) "Lately there has been a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms and to evacuate. Listen. I am here. We will not lay down the weapons. We will defend our state." The West imposed an unprecedented package of sanctions on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite in response to Moscow's invasion of UkraineDate: March 8, 2022(U.S. President Joe Biden) “We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine." The refugee crisisMillions took flight as Russia pounded Ukrainian cities in what the United Nations said was the fastest-growing refugee crisis in generationsMore than 6.6 million refugees have been recorded across Europe(Tanya)I’m from the south of Ukraine, where the war initially started. Bad people came there and mutilated our life. And now I have to leave my whole family behind. And I'm running away with a child. I don't know where I'm going. I'm running away with the child because I want my child to stay alive.”(Mark Goncharuk, Kyiv resident)“We left dad in Kyiv. Dad will be selling things and helping our heroes, our army, he might even fight.” MariupolOn March 9, Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupolkilling three people, including a childBetween March and June, Russian forces destroyed the once-prosperous port cityUkraine says tens of thousands of civilians died, with food, water and medical supplies cut Ukrainian forces were holed up for weeks in Azovstal, one of Europe's largest steel plantsAfter surrendering in May, they were taken to a pro-Russian separatist-run prison campwhere dozens died in July in a fire which both sides blamed on each otherBuchaBy the end of March, Russia's assault on Kyiv had failedMoscow announced its withdrawal from northern Ukraine as a 'goodwill gesture'But as its troops pulled out, they left evidence of their occupation in ruined towns and villages Scores of victims were found in the suburb of Bucha, some with hands tiedRussia denied blame and claimed, with no evidence, that the killings were staged(Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian President)“These are war crimes and they will be recognized by the world as genocide. You are here today and can see what happened. We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, murdered children. I think it is more than… This is a genocide.”The Battle of DonbasHaving failed to take Kyiv, Russia changed its war aims to focus on the eastern region of DonbasThat unleashed the most devastating ground battles of the warThroughout June, both sides claimed to have killed thousands of enemy soldiersThe war is now focused mainly on the southKyiv has vowed to recapture the biggest swath of territory seized in the invasion that Russia still holdsRussia has rushed in more troops and says its operation is going according to plan