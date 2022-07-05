Nude beach: Nudists aim to break skinny dip record at Blind Creek Beach, St. Lucie County

Mark your calendars for what could be the most naked people swimming together, in one place, at one time, on the Treasure Coast.

The Treasure Coast Naturists have organized its annual skinny dip for July 10 at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County to try to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny dipping there, according to the nonprofit that promotes a clothing-optional lifestyle.

The world record for the largest skinny dip was achieved by 2,505 women in Ireland in June 2018, according to Guinness World Records.

The nude beach is one of only three in Florida, according to Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation. The other two are Haulover Beach in Miami and the Cape Canaveral Seashore — specifically Apollo Beach in Volusia County and Playalinda Beach in Titusville, not Brevard County where nudity is prohibited.

Blind Creek is just north of the St. Lucie nuclear power plant. It became a clothing-optional beach in June 2020 when the County Commission designated 36 acres of beach within the 408-acre park as clothing optional.

The action meant the county became responsible for installing and maintaining signs notifying the public of the nude beach and for paying for restrooms. There are portable toilets and one covered picnic table, but no paved parking or other amenities.

For about a year, the county has been working on the permitting for a bathroom, showers, paved parking and driveways after seeking approval from several state departments, said Summer Ivey-Platt, parks and special facilities manager. Officials can’t estimate when the permitting and the project will be completed.

Before the county recognized Blind Creek as a nude beach, the Treasure Coast Naturists had maintained it as such since 2014.

The nonprofit, originally named Friends of Blind Creek Beach, promotes this etiquette:

Apply the golden rule. Your nude beach conduct should be the same as your textile world conduct. Practice politeness and consideration.

Respect the privacy of others. If there is a lot of room, then give people a respectable distance. Recognize when you are unwelcome.

Never walk on the dunes. Respect wildlife and environmentally fragile areas. Some places were never meant for humans to tread.

Avoid endangering the natural habitat with fire, pollution or even potentially dangerous food items.

Public sexual activity is inappropriate and illegal. Your beach neighbors may call 911 when inconsiderate individuals violate lewdness prohibitions.

Keep the beach clean and remove your trash. Carry out cigarette butts. Pack it in, pack it out and leave only footprints.

No glass containers on the beach. Bring non-breakable containers. Practice safety.

Pets are not permitted on the beach.

Refrain from generating noise pollution. Use earphones or keep radio volume low.

Exercise common courtesy with cameras. Do not photograph people without their permission. Practice politeness by asking first. Never photograph any children but your own.

Gawking is rude, just as in clothed society. Refrain from this uncivil behavior.

Dress before leaving naturist beach areas. The parking lot and trail are for the dressed.

You are encouraged to walk along the shoreline, where you’ll avoid kicking up sand as you pass others.

