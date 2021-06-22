Nude homeless man charged after allegedly breaking into Bel Air residence, killing pets

A man living in a Bel Air residence was mortified after he discovered a nude homeless man broke into his house and killed his childrens' pet birds.

The homeowner, Mat Sabz, was alone at his house on June 17 when his wife called to inform him that security footage showed a naked man breaking into the home. Neighborhood security later arrested 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, who faces four felony charges including burglary and animal cruelty, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney. Kiyan pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Footage from security cameras shows the intruder walking around the backyard and in the pool while completely nude. Camera angles from inside the home show the suspect wearing what appears to be a towel while walking around in the kitchen, living, and dining rooms.

"I see a man downstairs, eye to eye. Immediately I raised my voice and pointed at him, saying, ‘Hey, what are you doing?'" Sabz told a local Fox affiliate.

Kiyan apparently refused to leave once he was confronted, replying, "This is my house. What are you doing here?" Sabz added that the intruder threatened to call the police on him. "And right away, I realized that this is not a person that you want to engage with any further," the homeowner said.

Sabz ran back upstairs while Kiyan can be seen on camera making himself comfortable and stealing a pair of shorts from the owners. Kiyan then reportedly saw the homeowner's two parakeets and decided to kill them.

"First, he smiled at them like a serial killer. He put his hands near them, dropped them, and stomped on them. The other bird knew what was going on. You can hear the bird screaming, and he did the same thing with the second bird. And that kind of changed everything when we saw that he killed these two defenseless animals," Sabz said.

Sabz called 911 and jumped from the balcony of his home onto his car to escape from the intruder. His family was not at home at the time, but he said the incident was "extremely traumatizing" for everyone involved.

Kiyan's arraignment was slated for Monday, and his bail is set at $50,000.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office but did not immediately receive a response.

