Nude man interrupts dinnertime when he walks into Mississippi home, police say

A naked man walked into a Mississippi home as the people inside were preparing for dinner, police say.

Derek Kimble was nude when he interrupted a family’s mealtime last week, the Daily Journal reported Wednesday.

A homeowner confronted Kimble, who ran from the house, the Tupelo Police Department told news outlets. Officers say they found the suspected intruder’s clothes and later used security cameras to help track him down, according to the Daily Journal.

Kimble, 26, was arrested and charged with “burglary of an occupied dwelling with the underlying (offense) being indecent exposure,” a felony, according to WTVA and online jail records. A Lee County inmate with the same name is also accused of violating parole.

A social media user believed to be Kimble didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. A request for additional information from Tupelo police also went unanswered.

It isn’t the first time a person has been accused of walking into a house without clothes.

In 2019, a man allegedly lay naked near a bed during a burglary in Chico, California, The Sacramento Bee reported.

And earlier this year, a nude burglary suspect told a Kentucky deputy he took “mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality game together,” officials said in a document obtained by McClatchy News.