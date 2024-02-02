Nude man in 'state of paranoia' killed stranger at motel in South Austin, police say

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

A nude man, who told police he was in a state of paranoia, shot and killed a stranger who was walking near his room at a Super 8 motel on Thursday, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call just after midnight in which the caller said their friend, who was later found to be the shooter, was in trouble and that there were men with guns at the scene. Once officers made it to the motel in South Austin, they heard gunshots, according to a press release sent Friday.

Officers then found Rahsaan Dobbins, 41, holding a gun, the press release said. Police asked Dobbins to drop his weapon, which he did, and took him into custody.

Medics attempted to save Warnero Young, 45, who police said was shot and killed by Dobbins. The press release said that Dobbins opened his motel room and then shot and killed Young, who was on the stairs. Police said Dobbins was in a "state of paranoia" at the time.

Dobbins was being held in the Travis County Jail as of Friday evening. Jail records show that Dobbins had his bond set at $750,000.

