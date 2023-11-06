Nude man stumbles into store, says online date set him up to be kidnapped, TN cops say

A man stumbled into a Tennessee convenience store nude with his hands tied behind his back — eventually leading to a police chase and one arrest, according to officials.

He said on Aug. 23 he was meeting up with a woman named Diamond whom he had met on a dating app online a month before, the affidavit says. When he showed up at the location she gave him, she led him into a residence where a group of men came out of another room, according to the affidavit.

The man said the six or seven men beat him, hitting him in the face and on the head with their guns, before stripping him and tying his hands behind his back, officials said.

The man also said the group of men went through his pants and took about $400, his phone, and credit and debit cards. Then he reported the men forced him to leave the residence naked and get in the trunk of his own car, a 2015 Nissan Sentra.

He was able to escape the car and enter the convenience store a few blocks from the house, he told police.

His injuries included a concussion, lacerations and abrasions on his body, officials said.

About two weeks after the incident, Arkansas State Police reported seeing the same stolen Nissan Sentra in West Memphis.

After a chase, 20-year-old Amir Collins of Waterford, Mississippi, was taken into custody, court records show.

The man who filed the report identified Collins out of a lineup.

Collins was booked in Shelby County Jail on Nov. 3 on charges of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault acting in concert, according to jail records. His bond was set at $150,000.

