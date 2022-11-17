Nude Matthew McConaughey Wants You to Look At His Pickle

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright!

Best known for playing Benjamin in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Tripp in Failure to Launch, Dallas in Magic Mike, and Ron in Dallas Buyers Club, it’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey is one of the ultimate Hollywood heartthrobs.

This week, McConaughey celebrated National Pickle Day in a very unusual way — and we’re not mad at it at all! The actor shared a throwback picture of himself fully naked that teases his ass and legs while he holds a pickle jar by the fridge.

“Pickled,” he simply wrote in the tweet.

One question stands out in the replies: “sweet or dill?”

In recent years, McConaughey has not only been working in Hollywood but also making moves in other areas. Politically, he met with President Joe Biden at the White House in 2022 and even advocated for “commonsense gun laws” during a speech. McConaughey also became a minority owner of Austin FC, a team that started to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) back in 2021.

If this is what McConaughey looks like whenever he feels pickled, we certainly love to see it!

RELATED | Magic Mike Is Back, But Without the Rest of His Sexy Crew