As Nude Photos Leak, Iggy Azalea Slams Photographer Who Kept Images Without Her Consent

Iggy Azalea, the victim of a topless photos leak which exploded on the internet this weekend, has lashed out at the photographer who took and retained the pictures of her which subsequently went viral online.

The Australian rapper and MC agreed to pose for a set of revealing photographs for GQ magazine in 2016 in which, although nude, her modesty in the final published pictures was preserved by ‘strategically’ placed hands.

It now appears that other, more revealing photographs were taken in the course of the shoot (one photographer told The Daily Beast this is not uncommon as part of the collaborative creative and mood-setting process).

However, Azalea was clearly under the impression these more revealing photos, which show the Fancy singer topless and wearing only white linen shorts, would be swiftly disposed of, saying in her statement: “There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

The snapper, Nino Munoz, has issued an apologetic statement of his own, regretfully decrying that the images were ‘stolen’ from him but Azalea’s remarks clearly imply that she considers the fact he secretly retained topless images of her a gross violation of her trust.

Azalea also vowed to trace the source of the leak and press charges against the guilty party, saying, “I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life.”

After the photographs began circulating on the internet over the weekend, Azalea predictably became the target of abusive and inappropriate comments. These became so intense and distressing that she deactivated her social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter (she briefly reactivated her Instagram account to post the statement).

Azalea says in her statement that she had seen other “high profile women” shoot covers for GQ with “a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc…I hadn’t seen any other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.