Nude prowler allegedly caught trying to steal motorcycle

Feb. 13—A naked 25-year-old allegedly found Feb. 9 trying to take a motorcycle he did not own from the garage of a house he did not live in now faces a burglary charge in Flathead County District Court.

Authorities took Adrien Yves Leroux into custody after a woman dog sitting for friends near Columbia Falls found a strange, nude man in the Conn Road home about 5:48 p.m., court documents said. Caught, Leroux allegedly waited on a couch inside the house until deputies arrived.

He told investigators he ended up in the home after he "felt a strong pull to enter," court documents said. After first taking a bath, he said he later wandered the house.

Entering the garage, he spotted the motorcycle and "felt compelled" to ride it to another person's house, court documents said. He was discovered by the dog sitter after she opened the garage door, according to court documents.

Leroux is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on March 2 for his arraignment on one count of burglary. Authorities booked him into the county jail Feb. 10 and set bail at $30,000.