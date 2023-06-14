Nude prowler given deferred sentence

Jun. 14—The man brought up on a burglary charge after allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a Columbia Falls area home while nude earlier this year has received a deferred sentence.

Judge Robert Allison handed down the deferred two-year sentence to Adrien Yves Leroux in Flathead County District Court on June 8. The 26-year-old also received credit for four days of time served.

Initially maintaining his innocence, Leroux pleaded guilty to the felony charge April 16 after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Leroux at a Conn Road home Feb. 9, according to court documents. A dog sitter phoned authorities after coming across Leroux, naked, trying to start a motorcycle stored in the home's garage, court documents said.

The 26-year-old allegedly told authorities he "felt a strong pull to enter" the home and, once inside, took a bath. According to court documents, he came across the motorcycle while strolling around the house.

He "felt compelled to take it to [a friend's] house," according to court documents.

He had spent about 15 minutes trying to get the motorcycle running when the dog sitter interrupted him, court documents said.

