Nude prowler pleads guilty to burglary charge

Apr. 26—The man allegedly found trying to start a motorcycle naked after breaking into a Columbia Falls area home earlier this year has pleaded guilty to felony burglary.

Adrien Yves Leroux, 26, appeared before Judge Robert Allison in Flathead County District Court on April 17 for a change of plea hearing after reaching a deal with prosecutors. He initially pleaded not guilty in March.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend he receive a deferred two-year sentence.

Allison set sentencing for June 8.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office picked up Leroux after a dog sitter discovered him nude inside the garage of a friend's Conn Road home Feb. 9, according to court documents. Leroux allegedly was trying to start a motorcycle when the dog sitter came upon him.

The 26-year-old told responding deputies that he "felt a strong pull to enter" the home and ended up taking a bath before giving himself a tour of the house, court documents said. Coming across the motorcycle in the garage, Leroux said he "felt compelled to take it to [a friend's] house," according to court documents.

He had been trying to start it for about 15 minutes when the dog sitter interrupted him, court documents said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.