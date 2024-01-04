Read the full story on The Backfire News

Nude Woman Found After Police Chase

Back on December 29 yet another police chase in Houston, Texas had a very unexpected ending. After the suspect was taken into custody, a naked woman burst out of the getaway car and ran away on foot, leaving everyone to wonder why she was in the car and how police missed her.

The nude woman wasn’t discovered until a tow truck driver was preparing to take the suspect’s vehicle away. Once he unlocked the doors the woman appeared from underneath a blanket in the backseat area, then bolted from the car, all without saying a word to the shocked tow truck driver.

According to KHOU 11, the car was reportedly stolen and that’s why police were chasing it. Eventually, the guy bailed from the vehicle and ran into some nearby woods, but officers found and arrested him. Everyone thought that was the end of the story.

Police did track down the woman, which isn’t surprising considering it’s hard to blend in when you’re naked. However, they didn’t identify her and only told the media she won’t be facing charges related to the theft of the vehicle and chase. They apparently never even took her into custody.

That leaves a lot of unanswered questions which will probably remain that way. How did the woman end up in the car? Why was she there? Why was she naked? Why didn’t she just surrender to police after the chase was over?

The biggest question is how police missed her. After all, they search vehicles after chases, so that means someone didn’t realize there was an entire woman under a blanket. We have trouble believing that constitutes a thorough search of the car, so what else have Houston police missed in other vehicles?

