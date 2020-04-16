The Nudge launches "The Healthy Cooking Nudge" On-demand program to help people cook healthier while sheltering at home

50% of proceeds are donated to feed the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and anyone who is unemployed can participate for free

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nudge , creator of text message-based lifestyle advisors for female millennials, announces a 2-week program called 'The Healthy Cooking Nudge' to help people cook healthier while sheltering at home, and raise money for Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the elderly.

'The Healthy Cooking Nudge' is like having a cooking coach in your pocket who guides you through cooking their secret healthy recipes, all via text message," said Sarah Peterson, The Nudge Cofounder.

Users will be put on a 2-week cooking plan designed by 10 world-class nutritionists. They'll be texted their grocery list over the weekend, with substitutes for any unavailable ingredients. Every weekday, they'll receive a text explaining that day's recipe. Users can then text in a photo of their creation, to be added to a cooking accountability tracker.

"We're all cooking at home more than usual, and this program inspires us to make meals that are easy, healthy, and delicious - something that's essential for our well being right now. It's designed to help people build a repertoire of healthy recipes that can serve them long-term," said Lindsay Surowitz, Holistic Nutritionist and program expert.

'The Healthy Cooking Nudge' is $10 with 50% of the proceeds donated to Meals on Wheels America , a nationwide nonprofit that delivers meals to the elderly. The program is free for those unemployed.

This new program is an addition to The Nudge's foundational city programs, where they act as a "planner friend for your city" to urban female millennials. The Nudge is headquartered in San Francisco, where 40% of female millennials are active members (called "Nudgers"). They're quickly approaching the same penetration in newer cities like Seattle, Austin and New York City.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these city programs helped Nudgers date, get outside, and explore their city. After the pandemic, The Nudge pivoted to help people stay active, social and sane indoors. A few recent texts from their city programs include at-home fitness options , a crowdsourced list of the top 50 ways Nudgers are getting creative at home, and interactive menus on how to help the community.

About The Nudge

The Nudge, founded in 2018 by siblings John and Sarah Peterson, is a movement of people who want to get off their phones and do things. The company offers a family of text message-based lifestyle advisors that make it easy to do activities like hike with your friends more often, work out every morning, or learn how to cook. Their mission is to help people live their best lives. Learn more at www.nudgetext.com or follow them on Instagram @nudgetext.

Contact: Kari Clark, kari@nudgetext.com, 408-768-2889

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nudge-launches-the-healthy-cooking-nudge-on-demand-program-to-help-people-cook-healthier-while-sheltering-at-home-301041740.html

SOURCE The Nudge