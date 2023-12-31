Nueces County businesses with most health code violations in 2023

While restaurants tend to come and go, the eatery Boat 'N Net closed down all three locations last summer after being in business for 62 years. Aside from residents having a love/hate relationship with the eatery, Boat 'N Net scored an 81 or below each inspection last year.

Throughout 2023, several businesses scored below a 90. Every month, the Caller-Times reports a detailed list of which Nueces County businesses received a perfect score and which ones got below a 90 after being scored from the county's Public Health District.

Boat ’N Net was a regular in the violations list, but that’s not why it closed.

"The closing of all three Boat 'N Net locations was the choice of the owner and not of the Health District," the health district's Public Information Officer Brittany Claramunt told the Caller-Times in August 2023.

She added that "the notice regarding the closure of the restaurants took the inspectors by surprise" because the business spent money to address violations the health district informed the business about.

A customer places their order through a PVC pipe at the Boat 'N Net location on Kostoryz Road Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The 62-year-old local business shut its doors Thursday.

Top 10 businesses for violations in 2023

Aside from Boat 'N Net, you might wonder what other restaurants scored the worst out of the year? Below are the top 10 worst-scoring restaurants in Nueces County, including how many times each was scored, its average score and why the business got docked points.

The health district describes a food establishment as a place that sells or serves food to the public, which can include bars, hotels, apartments, schools and food trucks. These establishments must get an annual permit and be inspected by the health district.

Inspections are based on a demerit system, in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Inspection Report checks against 47 different violations, each scoring from 3 to 1.

10. Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers St.

Taqueria Mi Casita is a Mexican restaurant located at 1821 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Taqueria Mi Casita was scored twice. It scored an 83 in June and an 81 in October.

What is the average score for the business? 82

What was the business docked points for? A dirty ice machine, food not labeled, dirty coolers, dirty microwaves, employees not wearing beard guards, a broken dishwasher, eggs stored at room temperature, raw meat stored above sauces and cooked food, toxic chemicals stored on freezer, no certified food manager present and dirty AC vents.

9. Luby's

5730 Saratoga Blvd.

Luby's Cafeteria, a buffet-style chain restaurant, is located at 5730 Saratoga Blvd. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Luby's was scored three times. It scored an 82 in April, a 79 in July and an 84 in November.

What is the average score for the business? 81.7

What was the business docked points for? Food not being held at the proper temperature, a dirty ice machine, an employee scratching themself while wearing gloves and not changing the gloves, gnats, employees not wearing beard guards and hairnets, missing floor tiles, standing water on ground near dishwasher, toxic chemicals stored improperly, employees without food handler's permits, no soap at handwashing sink, air conditioner leaking from ceiling, no paper towels in the women's restroom, a dirty reach-in cooler and food not dated or labeled.

8. El Palenque Restaurant

3429 Leopard St.

El Palenque is a local Mexican restaurant located at 3429 Leopard St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? El Palenque was scored once in August.

What is the average score for the business? 81

What was the business docked points for? Eggs not being held at the proper temperature, a dirty ice machine, chips stacked on top of each other, toxic chemicals stored improperly, walk-in not reading proper temperature, food not labeled, a dirty microwave and employees not wearing beard guards.

7. Agave Jalisco

5922 S. Staples St.

Agave Jalisco is a Mexican restaurant located at 5922 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Agave Jalisco on Staples Street was scored four times. It scored a 79 in February and May, a 74 in September and a 90 in November.

What is the average score for the business? 80.5

What was the business docked points for? Food not covered, dirty soda nozzles, pans not washed thoroughly, toxic chemicals stored improperly, no certified food manager present, employees without food handler's permits, employees not wearing beard guards, knives stored in-between equipment, food not labeled, a dirty beer refrigerator, dirty vent hood filters, employee restroom didn't have soap or paper towels, a missing toilet seat in the women's restroom, raw meat stored above cooked food, food stored on the floor, mold buildup in the ice machine, a dirty microwave, no soap or paper towels at handwashing sink, gnats, flies, roaches, food not being held at the proper temperature, employees not changing gloves when changing tasks, dirty ceiling tiles in kitchen and dirty walls in bar area.

6. Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers St.

Agave Jalisco is a Mexican Restaurant located at 2001 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Agave Jalisco on Ayers Street was scored four times. It scored an 84 in April, an 87 in July, a 77 in August and a 73 in November.

What is the average score for the business? 80.3

What was the business docked points for? Meat stored on a shelf and not in the cooler, an employee not washing their hands after scratching their head, employees not wearing gloves, food not labeled, gnats, a broken sink in the dishwashing area, food containers not covered, no paper towels at handwashing sinks, flies, employees eating in the kitchen, employees not wearing hairnets and beard guards, dirty prep areas, cooling food improperly, eggs and rice not being held at the proper temperature, raw chicken stored above cheese, pans not washed thoroughly and roaches.

5. La Playa By the Bay

227 N. Water St.

La Playa by the Bay is a local Tex-Mex restaurant located at 227 N. Water St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? La Playa By the Bay was scored once in August.

What is the average score for the business? 80

What was the business docked points for? Food not being held at the proper temperature, rotten vegetables, a bin of tomatoes stacked on lettuce, food not labeled, a dirty microwave, dirty reach-in coolers, roaches, flies, employees not wearing beard guards, food not being thawed properly and dirty walls.

4. Hunan Express #2

5997 Williams Drive

Hunan Express #2 is a local Chinese food restaurant located at 5997 Williams Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Hunan Express was scored three times. It scored an 81 in March and a 78 in July and November.

What is the average score for the business? 79

What was the business docked points for? Food not covered with lids, employee not washing hands after using cell phone, toxic chemicals stored near food, a broken drain at handwashing sink, food not dated, employees not wearing hairnets and beard guards, chicken being thawed improperly, food not being held at the proper temperature, flies, food not labeled, dirty food equipment, personal drinks stored in ice bin, dirty soda nozzles, no certified food manager present, employees without food handler's permits, a dirty microwave and grease buildup on walls.

3. Astor Restaurant

5533 Leopard St.

The Astor Restaurant is a local steakhouse located at 5533 Leopard St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Astor Restaurant was scored once in February.

What is the average score for the business? 78

What was the business docked points for? Rotten produce, dirty ceilings above prep area, dirty shelf racks in walk-in cooler, toxic chemicals stored improperly, a broken hot water heater, food not labeled or dated, no thermometers in coolers, a handwashing sink being blocked, a dirty beer fridge and broken AC vents in the kitchen.

2. Prescott Meat Market

4414 Prescott St.

Prescott Meat Market is a local butcher shop located at 4414 Prescott St. in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Prescott Meat Market was scored three times. It scored an 81 in April, a 79 in July and a 73 in December.

What is the average score for the business? 77.7

What was the business docked points for? Chips stored on the floor, toxic chemicals stored near utensils, no certified food manager present, employees without food handler's permits, no thermometers in walk-in coolers, no paper towels at handwashing sink, employees washing dishes at handwashing sink, gnats, expired food, food not labeled or dated, a dirty show case and door seals, rodent droppings, employees not wearing hairnets and beard guards, dirty vents, holes in walls and ceilings, a broken freezer, a dirty ice machine, dented cans, outdated food for sale, employee using cell phone and not changing gloves before continuing work, and flies.

1. Takeniwa

5216 S. Padre Island Drive

Takeniwa is a Japanese restaurant located at 5216 S. Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas.

How many times was it scored? Takeniwa was scored once in July.

What is the average score for the business? 76

What was the business docked points for? Ice scoop laying down in ice bin, chips stored on top of trash can, toxic chemicals stored improperly, employees without food handler's permits, food not labeled or dated, thermometers not in all freezers and coolers, a dirty microwave, fruit flies in bar area, cooks not wearing beard guards, meat not being thawed properly, a dirty reach-in cooler and dirty grill vents.

