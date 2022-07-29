Nueces County DA says he informed judges he would miss meeting on staffing shortage

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said he is on vacation this week and thus was unavailable to attend a specially called Board of Judges meeting to discuss staffing shortages in his office.

The judges last week asked to speak with Gonzalez about the office's efforts to hire and retain prosecutors, expressing concern that further staff shortages could compound an extensive court backlog and ballooning jail population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a text message to the Caller-Times on Friday, Gonzalez said he was on vacation he had planned six months in advance. His first assistant district attorney, Angelica Hernandez, emailed judges on Tuesday and informed them he would not be able to attend, he said.

District Judge Carlos Valdez, the presiding judge over the monthly meetings, told the Caller-Times he did not see this email, which was sent to all of the judges. It is not immediately clear how many of the judges saw the email and knew Gonzalez would not be able to attend.

However, Valdez said the discussion was already on the agenda for the Thursday meeting and, even if he had seen the email, the item would not have been removed.

The board voted to reconvene next week to meet with the district attorney.

"I'm on vacation. A vacation that was planned over (six) months ago. All the judges knew I wouldn't be there. I'm not sure why anyone would make it seem as if I was going to be there and was a no show," Gonzalez wrote. "I will be at the next meeting."

Speaking with media after the Thursday meeting, Hernandez said she did not know where Gonzalez was last week when the judges first asked. This week, she said he was out of town.

During the meeting, Hernandez said Gonzalez would be calling in to speak with the judges. However, she could not reach him and he did not call. Asked about this, Gonzalez said, "I wasn't (going to) to be available, but if I could, I would and will always take a call or even a (Z)oom. Just didn't work out."

Story continues

Valdez on Friday said he was "surprised" to hear Hernandez say she did not know where Gonzalez was.Gonzalez, who said he is not normally asked to attend the monthly meetings, said most of the judges have his contact information and can call or text him with any questions.

"My understanding is that Valdez was calling the meeting. And the (first) meeting, I wasn't even aware they wanted me there," Gonzalez said on Friday. "Most judges have my cell phone. If they need to ask me a question, they simply call me or text me."

Valdez, who was Nueces County's district attorney from 1992 to 2010, said he is unsure to what degree the judges could assist the office and whether such help would be appropriate.

"The system is based on adversarial relationships. … We've got the defense on the other side. If we're trying to help the DA, we're losing that impartiality that is required of the judiciary," Valdez said on Friday. "But the judges want to hear from (Gonzalez). There might be something we could do, but I am not sure what it would be."

At least one of the judges, District Judge Sandra Watts, wants to address the looming court backlog and how it is expanding, according to her calculations of inmates in the jail who have been there for more than 100 days.

She estimates at least 315 inmates currently in the jail have been in custody for more than 100 days and are waiting to go to trial. On June 16, when Watts began tracking that metric, she said about 281 inmates were waiting for the same.

"We have to find a way to dispose as many cases are coming in, and the problem is we are not — we're adding to the number," Watts said on Thursday. “(Gonzalez's) problem is that as we continue to try to unload this backlog that we got, we have got to have the ability to have the prosecutors move on these cases and not request time, not request continuances for cases that have been in jail for over 100 days."

An Agua Dulce native, Gonzalez ran as a Democrat for the office and won in 2016. He then won reelection in 2020. He has previously indicated he would not run for reelection when his term is up.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Nueces County DA says he informed judges he would miss meeting