Nueces County district attorney wants to stop John Henry Ramirez's execution. Here's why.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez filed a motion to recall Corpus Christi death row inmate John Henry Ramirez's execution date and death warrant in a stunning reversal Thursday.

Gonzalez, citing his "firm belief" that the death penalty is unethical, said he believes the penalty "should not be imposed on Mr. Ramirez or any other person" while he is in office.

"I've been open about not wanting to seek the death penalty, and I think it'd be hypocritical of me as a person not wanting to seek the death penalty and then setting a date of execution for someone, for it to be carried out," Gonzalez told the Caller-Times Thursday.

More: U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Corpus Christi death row inmate's execution request

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez arrives in the 94th District Court for the first day of testimony in Brandon Portillo's jury trial on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Gonzalez filed a motion to call off Corpus Christi death row inmate John Henry Ramirez's execution the same day.

Gonzalez's office, however, filed a motion last week requesting a new execution date for Ramirez.

94th District Judge Bobby Galvan subsequently ordered Ramirez's execution date be set for Oct. 5.

Gonzalez said that request was filed without his knowledge.

"Once it was brought to my attention, we wanted to correct that immediately," Gonzalez told the Caller-Times. "That's why we filed that motion to withdraw today."

Gonzalez said that while he realizes Ramirez might still face execution someday, he's determined not to let it happen under his watch.

"I know that I'm doing this on a case where I don't think innocence is a question," Gonzalez said. "DAs still have opportunities to do what they feel is right. ... I'm always going to do what I think is right, even if I get backlash."

Ramirez, 37, was sentenced to death by the state in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convenience store clerk, during a robbery in Corpus Christi.

More: Third person arrested in connection with alleged Woodsboro hate crime

John Henry Ramirez, 37

Ramirez was a 20-year-old kitchen worker when he and two women confronted Castro outside a Times Market in Corpus Christi in search of money to buy drugs.

Story continues

According to an earlier Caller-Times article, Ramirez beat and kicked Castro and stabbed him 29 times with a 6-inch serrated knife. The group left the scene with $1.25 in their pockets.

The two women, Christina Chavez and Angela Rodriguez, were arrested soon after the crime. Rodriguez was later sentenced to a 99-year prison term for murder and Chavez received a 25-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery.

Ramirez, however, wasn't arrested until 2008 at the Texas-Mexico border.

During Ramirez's sentencing in 2009, one of Castro's sons said "he's getting what he deserves."

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Ramirez's request that his pastor be able to place his hands on him and pray aloud during his execution.

An execution chamber.

A state policy had previously prevented Ramirez's pastor, Dana Moore, of the Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, from doing so.

Staff writer Chase Rogers contributed to this story.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Call to stop John Henry Ramirez's execution made by Nueces County DA