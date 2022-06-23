Nueces County District Attorney's Office facing shortage of more than a dozen prosecutors

94th District Court Judge Bobby Galvan listens to Prosecutor Angelica Hernandez before the jury is brought in for the start of the capital murder trial in February 2020.

As Nueces County courts plan to return to a pre-pandemic pace for criminal jury trials, a new obstacle has come up: a district attorney's office that is quickly losing its most seasoned prosecutors.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Angelica Hernandez on Tuesday told the Board of Judges that her office is down 13 prosecutors, a deficit she says has strained the remaining attorneys and could hinder efforts to tackle the courts' growing backlog.

Worse yet, she said, three more prosecutors could be leaving in the coming weeks.

"We no longer have enough prosecutors to man the courts," Hernandez said during the judge's monthly meeting.

Hernandez, a former district judge, said the staffing deficiencies are a result of a statewide shortage of seasoned prosecutors that has made them a "top commodity."

In addition, other counties in the region offer more competitive salaries, luring many of the office's top prosecutors. They leave Nueces County, Hernandez said, for positions in civil law firms or other district attorney's offices, where the pay is often higher and the workload lighter.

Hernandez shared an example of a prosecutor who left for a position as a misdemeanor prosecutor in another county. That position boasted a salary that was $35,000 more than that of their Nueces County position.

The Commissioners Court approved raises for employees in the district attorney's office as well as other departments in September. However, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that may not have been enough to be competitive in the current market.

Hernandez told the Caller-Times that the office currently has no intake attorneys, who are typically tasked with determining the appropriate charges to file against a defendant based on the facts presented by arresting law enforcement officers.

In lieu of intake attorneys, many prosecutors have added that work — which is critical to determining whether the case will move forward — on top of what they were already doing, increasing the workload and running the "risk now of redeveloping that backlog," she said.

The backlog, in part, has contributed to the overcrowding of the Nueces County Jail. Sheriff J.C. Hooper on Tuesday said the jail remained at 100% capacity, not including inmates housed in the Victoria and Aransas county jails to alleviate overcrowding.

Hooper said the county has spent more than $420,000 for the out-of-county housing of inmates. The Commissioners Court voted this month to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for that ongoing expense.

Courts to lift COVID restrictions

The courts could soon be unburdened of plastic barriers, social distancing and other precautionary COVID-19 measures.

Hernandez's comments came as the Board of Judges unanimously approved a motion by District Judge Sandra Watts to remove most of the board's COVID-19-related restrictions on where in the courthouse juries can be selected and an alternative schedule limiting how many trials can be held simultaneously on the courtroom floors.

The judges did, however, keep an order allowing judges to hold virtual hearings over Zoom.

Canales, who attends Board of Judges meetings to serve as a liaison between the judges and the Commissioners Court, said it was time to get the courts running normally again. However, she advised the judges against "throwing caution to the wind."

Watts, who said opening the courts up could cut into the backlog, said jurors could wear masks and take precautions if they want to.

'A state and national issue'

The deficit of prosecutors is not unique to Nueces County.

Robert Kepple, the executive director of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, said the issue is prevalent in many counties — small and large — in Texas.

"We've got a number of offices with significant shortages," he said.

On the low end, district attorneys coming to Nueces County are offered a salary of more than $63,500, with incremental increases depending on the level of experience.

Kepple said he could not speak specifically to Nueces County, but more populous or suburban counties offering salaries in the $60,000 range have struggled to attract and retain talent.

"Prosecution is a great job and there's a lot to it, but at some point, the salaries are going to have to get better," he said. "I know our electeds are working hard to work with their commissioners to find a way to increase the salaries."

Some counties have opted to raise their salaries in the face of staffing issues. This week, the San Antonio Express-News reported that Bexar County commissioners voted to approve a 5% across-the-board pay hike for county employees, including for the waning district attorney’s staff.

A possible talent deficiency

The issues of the staffing shortages could bleed into the courtroom and, at worst, affect the outcome of cases.

District Judge David Stith on Tuesday raised the issue, saying an inexperienced prosecutor assigned to more complex cases — such as murder or crimes involving children — could result in the wrong outcome.

"That affects everybody," Stith said. "That's going to be a 'not guilty' — that person's going to go back out on the street."

Hernandez agreed, later telling the Caller-Times that she worries for the new attorneys employed in the office with fewer mentoring opportunities.

"We have tried to not do a trial by fire with prosecutors. We are at that point now," Hernandez told the judges, adding that "brand-new prosecutors" who have never even tried a misdemeanor would be trying murder and other high-level cases.

Kepple said retaining talented and specialized prosecutors can be a challenge for smaller to mid-sized counties.

"It takes years to train up a good prosecutor. You hate to lose them because the salaries aren't good enough," he said.

Commissioners may consider raises

Hernandez said her office has been working with Canales on resolutions to address the issue, suggesting salary raises could make a difference.

But Canales said the Commissioners Court is in the middle of planning next fiscal year's budget. Any broad change made now, she said, would only hold until Oct. 1 unless it was continued with full approval of the court.

Instead, Canales directed the district attorney's office to bring salary increase proposals to the Commissioners Court individually in the meantime. The court has done this before.

Earlier this month, the Commissioners Court unanimously approved raising the salary level for a candidate interested in joining the district attorney's office as a gang prosecutor. Until a broader change can be considered sometime during the beginning of the next fiscal year, Canales said this is the best process.

Hernandez said the situation is desperate and that the office is on the brink.

"We will endeavor to do our best as we always do, and we understand you have to take everything on a case-by-case basis," Hernandez told the judges. "But we literally may be about 16 prosecutors down in the next three weeks."

