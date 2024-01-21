Nueces County Junior Livestock Show: Steers, rabbits and more auctioned at event
With temperatures in the mid-40s, nearly 600 students auctioned off their livestock at the 89th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Saturday.
While auctioneer John Gary Collins yelled out bids, county officials, Coastal Bend businesses and Corpus Christi and Robstown officials, including Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.
“It is a great honor to be here,” Scott told a crowd of bidders, students and their loved ones. “It's amazing, it's hard work and (students) learn a lot being here.”
Ava Hofstetter, of Calallen FFA, was one of the students auctioning off her Grand Champion Market Rabbits. Holding one of her award-winning critters, Butterball, while waiting for the final bid, Hofstetter found out her rabbits were auctioned off for $10,500.
“It feels like a fever dream,” Hofstetter said. "It feels like it's not even real.
She plans to put the money in her college funds, in hopes of attending Texas A&M University in College Station to major in forensic science.
“I want to be a detective,” Hofstetter said. “It's cool because you get to learn so much.”
As for advice for future students wanting to participate in the livestock show, Hofstetter said to keep on pushing.
“Keep on trying,” Hofstetter said. "You will get there. It's hard and takes a lot of patience, but you will get there."
2024 Champion Sale
Grand Champions:
Swine: Bryson Weaver, London 4-H; auctioned for $21,000
Broilers: Jenny Dugan, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $13,000
Turkey: Bailey Elwood, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $11,000
Rabbits: Ava Hofstetter, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $10,500
Goat: Lily Bluntzer, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $13,000
Steer: Kiersten Koenning, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $30,000
Lamb: Wade Hedfelt, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $21,000
Carcass Steer: NCJLS Scholarship, Banquete FFA/Jr. FFA; raised $15,000 for scholarship funds
Reserve Grand Champions:
Swine: Kirby Patrick, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $16,000
Broilers: Hattie Mathisen, River Hills 4-H; auctioned for $12,999
Turkey: Angelika Camacho, Chaparral 4-H; auctioned for $10,999
Rabbits: Adelynn Martinez, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $7,000
Goat: Kaylin Drozd, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $12,999
Steer: Hank Herrmann, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $20,000
Lamb: Leighton Lawhon, Bishop 4-H Club; auctioned for $20,999
Carcass Steer: NCJLS Scholarship, Annaville 4-H; raised $11,000 for scholarship funds
