Nueces County Junior Livestock Show: Steers, rabbits and more auctioned at event

With temperatures in the mid-40s, nearly 600 students auctioned off their livestock at the 89th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Saturday.

While auctioneer John Gary Collins yelled out bids, county officials, Coastal Bend businesses and Corpus Christi and Robstown officials, including Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

“It is a great honor to be here,” Scott told a crowd of bidders, students and their loved ones. “It's amazing, it's hard work and (students) learn a lot being here.”

Ava Hofstetter, of Calallen FFA, was one of the students auctioning off her Grand Champion Market Rabbits. Holding one of her award-winning critters, Butterball, while waiting for the final bid, Hofstetter found out her rabbits were auctioned off for $10,500.

Bowen Patrick, 8, stands over Brazos Walker,12, who fell while playing at the Nueces County Livestock Show on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Robstown, Texas. Walker was uninjured.

“It feels like a fever dream,” Hofstetter said. "It feels like it's not even real.

She plans to put the money in her college funds, in hopes of attending Texas A&M University in College Station to major in forensic science.

“I want to be a detective,” Hofstetter said. “It's cool because you get to learn so much.”

As for advice for future students wanting to participate in the livestock show, Hofstetter said to keep on pushing.

“Keep on trying,” Hofstetter said. "You will get there. It's hard and takes a lot of patience, but you will get there."

Ava Hofstetter, with Calallen FFA, tries to settle her grand champion rabbit "Butterball" during the Blue Ribbon Sale on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Robstown, Texas.

2024 Champion Sale

Grand Champions:

  • Swine: Bryson Weaver, London 4-H; auctioned for $21,000

  • Broilers: Jenny Dugan, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $13,000

  • Turkey: Bailey Elwood, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $11,000

  • Rabbits: Ava Hofstetter, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $10,500

  • Goat: Lily Bluntzer, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $13,000

  • Steer: Kiersten Koenning, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $30,000

  • Lamb: Wade Hedfelt, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $21,000

  • Carcass Steer: NCJLS Scholarship, Banquete FFA/Jr. FFA; raised $15,000 for scholarship funds

Lily Bluntzer, with Bluntzer 4-H, pets her grand champion market goat while waiting for the Blue Ribbon Sale to begin on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Robstown, Texas.

Reserve Grand Champions:

  • Swine: Kirby Patrick, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $16,000

  • Broilers: Hattie Mathisen, River Hills 4-H; auctioned for $12,999

  • Turkey: Angelika Camacho, Chaparral 4-H; auctioned for $10,999

  • Rabbits: Adelynn Martinez, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H; auctioned for $7,000

  • Goat: Kaylin Drozd, Calallen FFA; auctioned for $12,999

  • Steer: Hank Herrmann, Bluntzer 4-H; auctioned for $20,000

  • Lamb: Leighton Lawhon, Bishop 4-H Club; auctioned for $20,999

  • Carcass Steer: NCJLS Scholarship, Annaville 4-H; raised $11,000 for scholarship funds

