Nueces County prosecutors must turn over medical examiner records in murder cases

A judge handed down a series of rulings in two capital murder cases related to the 2016 killing of Breanna Wood, including instructing Nueces County prosecutors to turn over investigative materials in its criminal probe of the medical examiner office and rejecting the defense's argument the Texas Attorney General's Office was improperly appointed.

The rulings came during a Friday morning hearing where the AG's prosecutors and defense attorneys for co-defendants Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez argued before visiting Judge Manuel Bañales. The judge also set tentative trial dates for Tejeda and Vasquez for Jan. 17 and March 13, respectively.

The previous judge presiding over the case, 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher, granted Nueces County prosecutors multiple postponements to the jury trial dates because of prolonged efforts to obtain DNA evidence and due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district attorney's office ultimately sought to recuse itself — alongside Judge Pulcher — due to rifts between prosecutors and the victim's mother, Fallon Wood.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, Chief Felony Prosecutor Angelica Hernandez, Fallon Wood and Dr. Adel Shaker, the former chief medical examiner who performed Breanna Wood's autopsy, appeared in court under subpoena Friday morning.

Hernandez testified to records and investigative materials in her possession concerning the criminal investigation into the medical examiner's office. That investigation, which is still ongoing by the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, has resulted in three arrests, including Shaker.

The district attorney's office filed a motion to throw out the subpoena, contending it did have a portion of the records the defense teams requested. In the motion and in court, Doug Norman, an assistant district attorney, argued other records should not be released because its investigation into Shaker was ongoing.

Assistant Attorney General James Haugh, who is now prosecuting the case in place of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, said his office would be requesting those documents and would turn them over to the defense teams. Since Shaker has been charged with crimes, he said it would be "hard to argue" the requested evidence could not be used to discredit the witness.

"I don't think there's any way to argue that (the evidence) would not be favorable to the accused in any of these cases because all defendants remaining in these cases had some role in either the death or destruction of evidence in the death of Breanna Wood," he said.

Why did the defense want AG's Office removed?

Fred Jimenez, one of Tejeda's attorneys, contended the attorney general's office should be removed from the case because it was Bañales — not a representative from the district attorney's office — that sought their assistance. He argued the process was inconsistent with how the Texas attorney general's office can be called into prosecute cases.

Bañales overruled his motion, saying he disagreed with Jimenez's argument that suggested the district attorney's office could "un-recuse" itself, request assistance from the AG's office, and then recuse itself again.

"To me, that's playing games," Bañales said. The judge said he reached out to multiple counties to see whether their district attorneys or county attorney offices would take the case but was unsuccessful. "I'm satisfied that the procedure this court utilized in finding the prosecutor for these cases is within the law."

Tejeda and Vasquez's lawyers issued subpoenas for Shaker, Nueces County's former chief medical examiner who was arrested on an unrelated warrant accusing him of practicing medicine in violation of the Texas Occupations Code that governs health professionals.

The investigation into the medical examiner's office, which legal experts say could negatively impact other criminal cases, began with an accusation against Shaker's former deputy chief medical examiner, Dr. Sandra Lyden. Shaker has also been accused of mishandling autopsies and falsifying results. (The allegations against Shaker are also the subject of possible civil litigation).

In lieu of testifying, Shaker took the stand and pleaded the Fifth Amendment. However, he could still testify in the coming trials about his autopsy of Breanna Wood and his findings. Shaker and his legal counsel have not determined whether he will testify, one of Shaker's attorneys, Ron Barroso, told the judge.

Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker sits on the witness stand during a proceeding in the 105th District Court presided by Judge Jack Pulcher at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, July 15, 2022.

What motions are still outstanding?

All of the parties will meet before Bañales for a motion hearing Wednesday morning to discuss other subpoenas and a motion seeking to throw out Shaker's autopsy of Breanna Wood.

Tejeda's attorneys are also seeking to take a deposition of Fallon Wood before a trial takes place following accusations Nueces County prosecutors gave her "unsupervised access to the State’s file and the evidence in the case," according to the motion.

Such access, they contend, gives them reason to believe evidence may have been tampered with, altered or removed, thus hindering Tejeda's rights to a fair trial. Sandra Vasquez's attorneys also filed a motion asking her case be dismissed based on the allegations Fallon Wood was given such access.

The criminal investigation into the medical examiner's office and accusations that Shaker has falsified autopsy results and cut corners in autopsy procedures are grounds to throw his autopsy of Wood out, his attorneys argued in court documents.

Prosecutors are also reconsidering whether to pursue the death penalty for Tejeda. Nueces County prosecutors had decided not to do so in 2019. Likewise, the death penalty could still be on the table for Vasquez.

