Nueces County working to provide construction assistance, tool library for colonias

Nueces County plans to bring resources to colonia residents, including construction and internet resources.

The county received $500,000 last year from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs through its Colonia Self-Help Center Program.

Colonias are economically distressed housing developments in the Texas-Mexico border regions, often lacking basic services, including water, sewage and paved roads.

The Texas Attorney General Office’s colonias database identifies more than 20 colonias in western Nueces County.

The Nueces County Commissioners Court held a public hearing on the program Wednesday morning.

The Nueces County program will target the Cindy Park, The Ranch, Ja-Lin, Banquete and Bluebonnet colonias, but others in the community will also be able to take advantage of some of the program’s services, Anna Velazquez, of the county’s grant administration department, said.

“The program will consist of a tool lending library, that we can provide tools that they can use to for their homes and then bring them back,” Velazquez said. “That way they don’t have the expense.”

The center will also provide technology assistance and a spot with internet access. Another goal is to help residents with renovation projects.

Velazquez said the county has connected with other existing colonia self-help centers in the Rio Grande Valley for advice. The county is currently looking for a third-party organization to help manage the program.

Other colonia self-help centers partner with local community development corporations and community action agencies.

The goal of the state’s colonia self-help center program is to improve living conditions and to help low-income and very-low-income residents finance, construct, improve or maintain a safe, suitable home. El Paso County, Val Verde County, Maverick County, Webb County, Starr County, Hidalgo County and Cameron and Willacy counties are currently served by self-help centers.

