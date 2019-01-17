Is NuEnergy Gas Limited’s (ASX:NGY) CEO Pay Justified?

Ian Wang has been the CEO of NuEnergy Gas Limited (ASX:NGY) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ian Wang’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that NuEnergy Gas Limited is worth AU$49m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$283k. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$263k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$281m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$367k.

So Ian Wang is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at NuEnergy Gas has changed over time.

Is NuEnergy Gas Limited Growing?

Over the last three years NuEnergy Gas Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -71% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Has NuEnergy Gas Limited Been A Good Investment?

NuEnergy Gas Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Ian Wang is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. As a result of these considerations, I would suggest the CEO pay is reasonable. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at NuEnergy Gas.

