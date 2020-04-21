NuEyes Technologies and Blitzz Software Partner to Launch NuCall, an Innovative Telemedicine Software Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuEyes Technologies Inc. (NuEyes), a pioneer in the field of wearable technology, announces a strategic partnership with Blitzz Software to launch a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. In coming weeks, NuCall will be offered as a standard feature on the e2 AR/VR smart glasses as well as standalone hardware-agnostic software that will connect patients to doctors from anywhere in the world. NuCall will offer innovative features such as connecting to one's doctor via the e2, SMS, WhatsApp or email. Other key features include Optical Character Recognition, Magnification, Capture and Save Image, Web and Mobile Screen Share, Live Pointer, and bandwidth optimized video for a high-definition quality viewing experience.

"We are living in unprecedented times and access to care is extremely limited. Whether you are visually impaired or just need access to a medical professional immediately, NuCall was designed to address those needs in a simple and easy software solution. Rama, CEO and co-founder of Blitzz software, and his team have demonstrated all of the qualities that we look for in a partnership," said Mark Greget, CEO and founder of NuEyes.

"As a scientist who has been passionate about bringing innovation into medicine, nothing brings me greater joy than taking Blitzz to help patients remotely connect with a doctor. Mark Greget, CEO and founder of NuEyes, and his phenomenal team are the perfect partner for that. In these challenging times we face today, it behooves us to come together with solidarity and great conviction to empower all those around us. NuCall powered by Blitzz will transform the lives of the visually impaired," said Rama Sreenivasan, CEO and co-founder of Blitzz.

ABOUT BLITZZ

Blitzz is a smart, mobile platform that helps users quickly deploy a high-quality video-powered service and collaboration app, without any technical development. Blitzz works tirelessly to keep up with our commitment to several of our cities, companies, their field technicians, engineers, medical providers, insurance adjusters, inspectors, customer service, sales and support teams. Our intuitive platform empowers them to conduct fieldwork virtually over live collaborative video, without even needing to download an app. We thus facilitate social distancing and safety, while being incredibly productive. We pride ourselves on our easily scalable platform, great user experience, analytics, and our customer-centric team.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned software technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa, via a mobile, wireless and lightweight solution. Over the past two years, the company has seen extensive growth and has obtained federal, state and insurance reimbursement for its devices. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product to market.

