The viral NuFace Mini is on sale for Cyber Monday — here's my honest review

To shop NuFACE's Cyber Monday deals, as well as read my honest review, scroll down.

NuFACE has been on my radar for a while now, but as a self-proclaimed trend-hopper with a graveyard of gadgets, serums, and moisturizers, I couldn’t rationalize spending hundreds of dollars on something I would forget about soon after. However, after seeing the results that TikTokers were getting from the device, learning that you could get near-instant results, I decided I would have to try it for “research purposes.”

Perhaps the most compelling for me was the instant results aspect, as I am definitely someone (as evidenced by the aforementioned graveyard) who will give up if the results aren’t tangible. In just 5 minutes, users should be able to see visible results. I picked up the NuFACE MINI+ kit and decided to give it two weeks before I made the final verdict.

Right now, the kit is on sale for Cyber Monday (shop it here in Canada, here in the U.S.) — and it's up to 30 per cent off.

Takeaways

🛍️ Product reviewed: NuFACE MINI+ Facial Toning Kit

⏰ Tested for: 2 weeks

💵 Price: $255 CAD/$175 USD (originally $340 CAD/$250 USD)

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5

⭐ NuFACE shopper rating: 4.42 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Effective from the first use, good warranty, proven to be beneficial for skin, only takes 5 minutes per day.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Expensive, only buy if you think you will really use it, long-term use needed for long-term results.

(Photo via NuFACE)

$255 CAD $340 CAD at Sephora Canada$175 USD $250 USD at NuFace

What is a microcurrent device?

A microcurrent is a minimal electrical current that emulates and revitalizes the body's natural current, effectively enhancing muscle tone, lifting, and contouring. In the realm of skincare, where skincare is likened to nutrition, microcurrents can be equated to fitness. NuFACE serves as a fitness regimen specifically designed for your face.

With the MINI+, users can connect their device to the mobile app, which has set treatments that can be used with the facial toning device. The in-app treatments cater to different skin layers and goals; tightening mode which addresses the epidermis and dermis for wrinkle reduction and skin plumping, instant-lift mode which targets the hypodermis for instant lifting and contouring, and pro-toning mode which gets down to the muscle layer for sustained muscle sculpting.

NuFACE MINI+ Facial Toning Kit: The details

The starter kit comes with everything you need to see the benefit of the device, including the MINI+ device itself, Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, an applicator brush, the power adapter for charging, and a user manual.

In terms of ideal use for the device to see the best results that will be long-lasting, they recommend to use your device for at least 5 minutes a day, 5x a week for first 60 days; then 2-3x a week to maintain results.

I opted for the MINI+ because of its portability – it really can go anywhere with you. Because of its size, and the fact that you only need to use it for 5 minutes per day, it easily could continue to be a part of your routine while travelling.

While the device can be used to lift brows, contour cheeks and jawline, and tighten the neck, my main goal for the product was tightening my jawline; something that my once-beloved gua sha promised to do, but came up short on. While you can use the device on your neck as well, I decided to focus my efforts at first to decide if it would really work for me. The company claims that 90% of users see an instantly lifted appearance after just one 5-minute session, so I wanted to see for myself if this was the gamechanger I was hoping for.

Before (left) and after (right): One-use

To show the impact of the device in just one use, I used it on just half of my face this day. The results are subtle, but noticeable. The right side of the photo is slightly lifted and my jaw is less rounded than the other side. (Photo via author)

According to the company, users should start with clean, dry skin, and then use the Microcurrent Activator gel on the face. I thought of this similar to an ultrasound where you need the gel to make the current work. Because it is only adding 5 minutes to my routine, I opted to add this to my morning skincare so that I would see the results during the day. Once you’re done, just continue with your skincare as usual.

While testing the product, I personally opted for the instant-lift mode, but perhaps would switch things up to get different results, especially for the long term.

Who should use microcurrent therapy?

This seems to be a fairly one-size-fits-all solution for many of the issues that both young, and mature women want to solve. Many turn to botox to help, but this may just be the solution to avoiding needles for this trypanophobic. Plus, users have the ability to tailor their experience with how they use the product, and with the in-app enhanced treatments, offering a wide range of options for whatever your skin goal is.

Similar to the gym analogy above, the options at a gym are vast and can be used to meet your body goals – the NuFACE system can be tailored to whatever you might be looking for. However, it's always a good idea to check in with your dermatologist before use if you have any specific skincare concerns.

What other shoppers are saying

The product has been well-reviewed on TikTok, which was embarrassingly one of the main reasons I felt compelled to try it in the first place. However, the company has great customer reviews across the board, with a 4.42 star rating based on hundreds of reviews.

Many of the reviews were not just positive, but were glowing. One shopper even touted about the product two years into using it, saying that they “have nothing but amazing things to say about it.” Another shopper who claims they too were a skeptic, but that looking back on photos they are so impressed with the results: “I took a photo of my face the very first day and forgot about taking another one until a week ago and I didn’t even notice 3 months had already past, and by God I was impressed.”

TikToker @cheygren arguably made this product a viral hit, sharing her insane, instant results.

The verdict: Is it worth it?

From the dozens of products I have tried over the years, I would recommend the NuFACE device, predominantly because of the fact that I have stayed using it and haven’t lost interest yet. I would caveat this with is that it is a very expensive product and I would really recommend it as a gift, or buying it while it’s on sale if you’re not 100% sure you’re going to stay consistent with it.

Similar to the gym, you are the one who notices results first, and it will take a bit before the changes are noticeable to others, but if you stay consistent over time the results seem to be worth it. The device is perfect for someone like me who wants to see the benefits immediately to keep them going, and doesn’t want to invest too much time into it as it just takes 5 minutes out of your day.

Another thing is that it is crucial to be patient. This is a virtue I do not yet have but something I am working on, and this product does require some patience in the long term of course, but also while you’re using it. It works best if you hold it in certain areas, and I find that extremely difficult to do, but have found when I do, the results are significantly better. I also want to start using the in-app selfie tracker to track my progress.

