Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nufarm Limited's (ASX:NUF) future prospects. Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The AU$1.8b market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$548m on 30 September 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Nufarm will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Nufarm, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$44m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 42%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Nufarm's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nufarm currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Nufarm's case is 43%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

