Nufarm Limited's (ASX:NUF) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 23.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Nufarm as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Nufarm's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Nufarm's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 73%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 13% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Nufarm is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Nufarm maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

