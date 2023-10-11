'Nuisance' property case inches closer to settlement

Oct. 10—The fight to keep 96 Locust Street operating as a rental property is almost over. In City Court on Tuesday, the owner, Mike Howes, said through his attorney that he will consent to vacating the 12-unit apartment house, but he also wants permission to rent rooms again before the end of a prescribed 12-month punishment for operating a "nuisance" property.

The next step, according to deputy city attorney Pat McGrath, is to draft a proposal detailing when current tenants must leave and the conditions for allowing new tenancies.

The city moved to have 96 Locust declared a nuisance property in late August, stating in court documents that it had been the subject of 79 police calls within a 12-month period. The complaints were wide-ranging, from noise and fighting on the property, to persons armed with guns or a pipe, to hypodermic needles on the sidewalk and calls about possible drug overdose and mental health issues, plus police service of several arrest warrants. In addition, McGrath noted in the paperwork, the property has been the subject of police raids in which narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Originally Howes was summoned to city court after failing to address 27 building code violations.

Neighbors of 96 Locust came to court Tuesday to observe the ongoing proceedings and possibly speak about their experiences with the property.

Marshall Roth and his wife, Linda, composed a one-page letter and brought it with them just in case. They didn't get an opportunity to read it during court, so afterward, they shared it with this reporter.

"I expect the owner will blame his tenants for much of what was just listed," their letter reads in part. "His tenants are also his victims. They have an expectation of decent Building Code compliant housing. He takes their rent and provided what, at best, would be described as substandard lodging.

"In this way he preys on the weakest of our city. Those without the means or wherewithal to contest these conditions."

The Roths, who have resided at 110 Locust St. for 30 years, said they love their neighborhood, they wanted to live there and they invite anyone to see how "fine" a neighborhood it is thanks to the majority of the properties being "cared for."

"We have endured enough. Please, tell this person — Enough!" the Roths wrote.

City Judge Thomas DiMillo told Howes to come back to court on Nov. 2.