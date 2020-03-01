Nuke the Nukes: The Air Force Wanted to Attack Russian Nuclear Bombers with Nuclear Weapons

Sebastien Roblin

On July 19, 1957 five Air Force officers assembled in the open desert basin of the Yucca Flats of Nevada and glanced with nervous smiles up at a jet fighter flying high overhead.  They were accompanied by a civilian defense photographer wearing a baseball hat named George Yoshitake.

The object of their consternation was a Northrop F-89J Scorpion, a two-seat radar-equipped air defense interceptor designed to shoot down Soviet nuclear bombers before they unleash their deadly payload on the United States. 

The standard F-89D mode was confined to using kludgy batteries of unguided folding-fin rockets carried in wingtip pods. These would be automatically launched in a huge volley once the Scorpion’s radar gunsight determined it was aligned with a bomber target.

But the new F-89J flying overhead was carrying a very different and altogether deadlier payload—a nearly three-meter long rocket with a 1.5 kiloton nuclear W25 nuclear warhead in its tip.  The rocket was designated MB-1 Genie, later renamed the AIR-2A, and popularly nicknamed the “Ding Dong.”

That’s why one of the accompanying jets was a WB-57D Canberra, a bomber converted to collect nuclear air-test samples.

At the conclusion of a count-down Captain Alfred Barbee triggered the weapon’s solid-fuel rocket motor, and the Genie short forth, propelled to over three times the speed of sound during the motor’s two-second burn.

Barbee, meanwhile, turned around and belted in the opposite direction.

