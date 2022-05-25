Putin issues decree: he will grant Russian citizenship to people living in occupied territories of Ukraine
MAZURENKO ALONA – WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022, 14:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship for residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine.
Source: Official Internet portal of legal information of the Russian Federation