NuLu Marketplace to expand, add new building along Main Street. Here's what to expect

NuLu Marketplace, home to a collection of businesses on East Market and East Main streets, is set to expand.

Local developer Mo Deljoo is planning to build a new three-story, 66,000-square-foot building that would be home to retail, restaurants and other offerings.

The expansion would include the new building along Main Street, just to the west of the current NuLu Marketplace, as well as a "revitalization" of Billy Goat Strut Alley, Deljoo said.

The first floor will include restaurants and entertainment with office space and short-term rentals above. A rooftop bar is also a possibility, Deljoo said.

The Louisville developer said he's finalizing the financing on the project and continuing to line up main tenants but will soon file official permit applications with Louisville Metro Government with a goal of opening by the first quarter of 2026.

the proposed expansion of Nulu Marketplace includes a new 3-story building along East Main Street that will feature a similar mix of restaurants, short-term rentals and office space as the original marketplace, which opened in 2021.

"By the end of the project, we'll connect Main Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Market Street and we’ll have the whole project together," he said.

Deljoo, through Nulu Commons North LLC, bought the nearly 0.8-acre property in early 2022 for $2.3 million. The vacant land, which is zoned for commercial use, spans 808 to 814 E. Main St.

The mixed-use NuLu Marketplace, which opened in early 2021 in the 800 blocks of East Main and Market streets, is home to a variety of businesses, including West Sixth Brewing, Emmy Squared, Mamili, The Craftery, Gertie’s Whiskey Bar, The Dog Shop and more.

Deljoo said he doesn't anticipate any impact on operations at NuLu Marketplace during construction.

Renderings show a glass-heavy three-story building with outdoor eating space, balconies, and a parking lot on either side of the structure.

Deljoo emphasized the importance of activating the alley, which will help link the existing NuLu Marketplace with the expansion. He's planning outdoor spaces facing the alley to help create connectivity between the sides of the block.

"It's very important for us on this project, and also it needs to be important for NuLu because those are two key components and unique features of the neighborhood,” he said of better utilizing both Billy Goat Strut Alley and the nearby Nanny Goat Strut alley.

The project is among several developments in the rapidly growing district just east of downtown Louisville.

The courtyard area of the Nulu Marketplace offers plenting of outdoor seating.

New-to-market indoor golf experience Five Iron Golf plans to open in the coming months on Market Street, taking over the former home of Car Keys Express.

Seven Cocktails + Bourbon opened in early January at NuLu Marketplace and a new menswear store, Paxton’s, is set to open next month nearby on Market Street.

Rabbit Hole Distillery is pursuing an expansion along Jefferson Street, stretching from Shelby to Clay streets.

That’s not to mention the previously announced Nulu Crossing mixed-use development on Main Street and the transformation of the Joe Ley Antiques property into an upscale hotel.

