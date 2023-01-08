Number of Allegheny County homicides increased in 2022

Some not-so-good news to start the year. We’re learning homicides rose in Allegheny County in 2022.

There were 129 for the year and nearly a quarter of the victims were under the age of 20.

According to the county medical examiner’s office, 32 total cases involved victims 19 years old and younger.

It’s the most in the last 15 years, per county statistics. The numbers are available online back through 2007. Since then, there have not been more than 120 homicides in any given year, until now.

One hundred five of the victims were black, and 24 were white.

We took our findings to Pittsburghers like Greg Nevels. He says he’s worked with youth for more than 30 years.

“Well, I know one thing with guns. We’ve got to do something better, the lawmakers, with gun control,” he said. “Some of these kids are out here selling drugs. They’re selling drugs because they help pay bills.”

Kelly McCloskey is a mother who tells us she worries about her son every day.

“I think more has to be done with communicating,” she said. “Being nicer to people. Being more patient. I wish I had a magic wand.”

The numbers also show the winter months had the fewest homicides while the two months with the most deaths were June and October with 14 each.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home VIDEO: Steelers preparing to take on Cleveland Browns for possible playoff spot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts