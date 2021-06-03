Number of child rape cases in Charlotte more than double the total in 2020, CMPD says

There’s been an “alarming increase” in the number of sexual assault cases involving children in the Charlotte compared to last year, police say.

So far this year, 31 cases of sexual assault involving children — specifically rape — have been reported, a 210% increase from 2020 when there were just 10 total, according to Detective Jessica Hall of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police’s Crimes Against Children unit.

The low number of reported cases last year can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping children away from schools and extracurricular activities, and subsequently leaving them in homes with their abusers, Hall said during a news conference Thursday.

The return to in-person teaching has led to the increase in case numbers, she said.

“Now that children are coming back to school, they have guidance counselors, and trusted adults that they can tell,” Hall said.

The increase in sexual assaults specifically pertains to child rape cases, and not forcible fondling, indecent liberties or other types of sexual assaults, Hall said. Because the increase only applies to child rape, the numbers aren’t “accurately portrayed” and may be even higher, she said.

“I believe this is an underreported number of assaults that are occurring, and we’ll see the rippling effect of that for years to come,” she said.

Often, Hall said, abusers are family members, friends and trusted adults. Assaults by strangers are “very rare,” she said.

“These are not random strangers committing these acts,” she said. “It’s easy for the perpetrators to do this because they have the child’s trust.”

Signs of abuse and resources

CMPD has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Social Services and Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center to find “creative ways” to address the spike in child sexual assault cases, Hall said.

Pat’s Place conducts forensic interviews with abused children and finds them resources for mental and physical treatment.

Signs that a child is being abused include a change in demeanor or behavior or withdrawal, Hall said. Parents also shouldn’t dismiss red flags like grooming patterns. Hall also advised that parents talk to their children about body safety and “good touches and bad touches.”

Story continues

Other signs, according to Pat’s Place, include:

▪ Regression to earlier behaviors

▪ Being fearful of going home or to previously trusted places

▪ Changes in school performance and attendance

▪ Lack of personal care or hygiene

▪ Exhibiting inappropriate sexual behaviors

▪ Unexplained injuries

The Umbrella Center, which is targeting a fall 2023 opening, will also offer wraparound services aimed at working with children suffering from serious mental health challenges and their families. Pat’s Place is a nonprofit partner leading this effort with Safe Alliance and the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage.

Sexual assaults involving a child can be reported to the DSS child abuse reporting line at 980-314-3577 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.