Number of Chinese Visitors to Taiwan Plunges by Most Since 2008

(Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on individual travel to Taiwan has led to a sharp drop in Chinese visitors in the past two months.

The number of mainlanders traveling to Taiwan plunged by 52.5% year-on-year in October, according to data from its Tourism Bureau. This followed a big dip in September. October’s monthly drop was the biggest since Taiwan relaxed rules in 2008 to let Chinese tourists visit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As a result of the falling number of Chinese tourists, Taiwan’s total visitor arrivals last month fell 2.15% from the same period the previous year, according to the tourism bureau. Visitor growth in the first 10 months slowed to 9.05%, or 9.73 million arrivals.

China imposed a travel ban on individual travelers to Taiwan with effect from Aug. 1, although Chinese nationals are still allowed to visit in tour groups. The move came as Beijing attempted to isolate Taiwan and Tsai Ing-wen, its independence-leaning president.

