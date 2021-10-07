The number of concealed handgun permits has risen 10.5% since 2020, according to a study from the Crime Prevention Research Center released Wednesday.

The number of permits rose by close to 2 million, shattering the 2017 record by more than 200,000, according to the data, with 8.3% of all U.S. adults holding permits and over 10% holding permits in 15 states.

The number of concealed handguns grew to 21.52 million in 2020, the study showed.

'FIREARMS BUBBLE ECONOMY' MAKES 2021 SECOND-HIGHEST GUN SALES YEAR EVER

Alabama has the highest concealed carry rate at 32.1%, followed by Indiana at 21.6%, the study noted.

"Permit holders are extremely law-abiding," the study said. "In Florida and Texas, permit holders are convicted of firearms related violations at one-twelfth of the rate at which police officers are convicted."

An increase in crime and the defund-the-police movement have both catalyzed the growth in the number of permits, said John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center.

"The reason for the increase is the same as the increase in gun sales over the last two years, increased crime and concerns that police aren't able to do their job and that large numbers of inmates released from jails and prisons," he said.

Women and minorities constitute a notable portion of the increase in permits, according to the study.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"In 2021, women made up 28.3% of permit holders in the 14 states that provide data by gender, an increase from the 26.4% last year," the data reported. "Seven states had data from 2012 to 2020/2021, and permit numbers grew 108.7% faster for women than for men."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, guns, concealed carry laws, Texas, Alabama, Report

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Number of concealed handgun permits soar during pandemic: Study