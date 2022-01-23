Number Of COVID Cases Dropping In Ridgefield: New Updates

RIDGEFIELD, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths. In Ridgefield, one resident died from the virus in the past week, bringing the town's pandemic death toll to 62, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Connecticut coronavirus death toll grew by 241 in the past week to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Full vaccinations in Ridgefield lag initial vaccinations by 11.08 percent, with 76.9 percent of residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to DPH.

Statewide, 76.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, and 91.8 percent have received their first jab, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ridgefield had 132.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 19.40 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to DPH. There were 164.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.



Ridgefield recorded 138 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

