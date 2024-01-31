Number of cyberattacks on Ukraine increased by 16% in 2023

Last year, the number of cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by 15.9% compared to 2022, making the overall number of 2,543 documented cases.

Source: press service of the State Service of Special Communications, reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: According to the government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA, 347 cyberattacks were recorded against the government and government organisations, 276 against local authorities, 175 against organisations in the security and defence sector, and 127 against commercial organisations.

The energy sector was attacked 92 times, telecommunications 81 times, and educational institutions 38 times. A total of 32 attacks were carried out on the transport industry, 30 on the financial sector, 25 on the IT sector, 15 on the media, and 12 on medical institutions.

Yurii Myronenko, Head of the State Service for Special Communications, said that in the second half of 2023 alone, 1,460 cyber incidents were recorded and investigated.

He clarified that targeted attacks were mainly aimed at ministries and other government agencies, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

Background:

On 30 January, the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine was subjected to a cyberattack and was unavailable for visitors.

