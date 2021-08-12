'Number of fatalities' in shooting incident in Plymouth, England, police say

Police in the United Kingdom say a shooting in southwest England on Thursday evening has killed several people and led to what authorities are calling a "critical incident."

In a statement, the Devon & Cornwall Police said they responded to "a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth" after 6 p.m.

Plymouth is a city of over 200,000 on the southwest coast of England.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," the police said. "The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained."

Sky News reported that the shooter was fatally injured.

Authorities have not reported the number of injured and killed.

Johnny Mercer, a member of parliament, said in a tweet that the incident "is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again for updates.