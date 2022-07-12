Number of immigrants transferred to ICE in Fresno County high for second year in a row

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it transferred 44 immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2021, according to the office’s newest data.

The new data was released ahead of Tuesday’s TRUTH Act forum during the Fresno County Board of Supervisors’ meeting where the figures are expected to be presented to the public.

This is the second year in a row the Sheriff’s Office reports having handed more than 40 immigrants to federal immigration officials. According to the Sheriff’s Office data, 27 of the immigrants transferred to federal agents were serving jail time for crimes against persons; five of them for sex crimes, five of them for crimes against property and seven for drug/DUI.

Civil rights attorneys and advocacy groups have scrutinized Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims in the past over her handling of state laws prohibiting cooperation with immigration agents. Mims, who is in her final year as sheriff, has publicly admitted not being a fan of some of those laws, such as the state’s sanctuary law.

The Sheriff’s Office last year reported having transferred 47 immigrants to ICE in 2020 — marking a significant shift in the number of transfers reported to the California Attorney General’s Office and the public in prior years since state laws began to require transparency from law enforcement agencies on those transfers.

Last year’s sudden increase in the number of reported transfers to ICE followed a report by The Fresno Bee that revealed ICE’s own figures on arrests at the county’s jail in previous years were much higher than those being reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

During the first year the Sheriff’s Office was required to disclose this information to the public in 2018, it reported having transferred four people. But ICE’s own figures showed more than 100 arrests at the county jail.

A report by the ACLU of Northern California released this year found the under-reporting practice was common among sheriff’s offices in the central San Joaquin Valley. More than 1,000 immigrants in the San Joaquin Valley were transferred to ICE since state laws prohibiting local law enforcement cooperation with immigration officials went into effect.

The number of transfers, the report found, was nearly three times higher than the official count local sheriff’s offices have reported to the state’s Attorney General’s Office since 2018.

Under the TRUTH Act, local jurisdictions and law enforcement in 2018 were mandated to hold an annual public forum to let the public know about ICE activities in their local communities. The law also requires local law enforcement to release statistics on whether they cooperated with ICE the previous calendar year.

The Sheriff’s Office had a total of 22,954 bookings at the county jail in 2021, according to its data. ICE requested that the Sheriff’s Office hold 136 immigrants for immigration officials to pick them up, and 44 were transferred.

ICE didn’t interview any inmates at the county jail in 2021, according to the data.