Number of injured in Club Q shooting is revised upward

The number of people injured in a shooting attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been increased by four, police said Monday.

The number of those killed and shot — five dead and 17 shot and injured — in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q remained unchanged in the latest update.

But police said the number of identified victims who were injured but who were not shot has increased from one to five. Twelve others people are classified as victims with no visible injuries.

More people were at Club Q when the gunman, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, opened fire minutes before midnight, police said in a statement. More people who could be victims with no physical injuries may have left the building before police arrived, it said.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides. Autopsies have been conducted, and the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.

Aldrich has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of committing those crimes as part of a bias attack. Last week an El Paso County judge ordered him held without bail.

People considered victims in the shooting, which includes people who went into hiding, heard the gunfire or who were there, could be eligible for compensation, counseling and other assistance, the district attorney’s office has said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com