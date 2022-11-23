A number of insiders bought 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in 180 Life Sciences Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ATNF) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 180 Life Sciences

The Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors Marc Feldmann made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$4.07 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.44. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While 180 Life Sciences insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does 180 Life Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. 180 Life Sciences insiders own about US$3.3m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 180 Life Sciences Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no 180 Life Sciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think 180 Life Sciences insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for 180 Life Sciences (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

