A number of insiders bought Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Gordon Cunningham bought CA$207k worth of shares at a price of CA$41.31 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$44.32 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$124k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$76m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

