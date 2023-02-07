A number of insiders bought Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
3 min read

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Aurumin Limited's (ASX:AUN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Aurumin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

MD & Director Bradley Valiukas previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.064. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Aurumin insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.14. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Aurumin is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Aurumin Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Aurumin over the last quarter. MD & Director Bradley Valiukas purchased AU$46k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Aurumin Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aurumin insiders own about AU$2.1m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Aurumin Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Aurumin and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aurumin. For example - Aurumin has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

