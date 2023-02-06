A number of insiders bought Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blue Star Foods

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Nubar Herian for US$375k worth of shares, at about US$7.87 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$381k for 190.62k shares. On the other hand they divested 69.69k shares, for US$76k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Blue Star Foods insiders. The average buy price was around US$2.00. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Blue Star Foods

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Blue Star Foods insiders own 62% of the company, worth about US$6.1m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blue Star Foods Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Blue Star Foods insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Blue Star Foods insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Blue Star Foods (3 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

