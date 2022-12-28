A number of insiders bought Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Credit Corp Group Limited's (ASX:CCP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Credit Corp Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Credit Corp Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$26.26 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$18.74 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Credit Corp Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Credit Corp Group insiders own about AU$24m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Credit Corp Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Credit Corp Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Credit Corp Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Credit Corp Group (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

