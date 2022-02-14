A number of insiders bought Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited's (ASX:DMP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Tony Peake for AU$191k worth of shares, at about AU$137 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$104 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Domino's Pizza Enterprises insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Domino's Pizza Enterprises is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Domino's Pizza Enterprises insiders own about AU$454m worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Domino's Pizza Enterprises Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Domino's Pizza Enterprises insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Domino's Pizza Enterprises insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Domino's Pizza Enterprises. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Enterprises that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Domino's Pizza Enterprises may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    The stock market has gotten off to a bumpy start early in 2022. The S&P 500 index's level has fallen roughly 5.5%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 9.5%. Market crashes can be painful, but they also present opportunities to scoop up great stocks at big discounts.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Growth Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    With more than 300 companies on this list, it's easy to overlook some high-quality dividend growth stocks. Three that might have flown under the radar of dividend investors are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG).

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • 4 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Market crashes happen. You can't prevent them, but you can put yourself in a position to emerge stronger once they pass.

  • 3 Bargain Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February

    With big pullbacks for these companies, you might want to look to buy while their valuations are more favorable.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The market may rise or fall on any given day, for many reasons. Those short-term fluctuations are unavoidable and unpredictable. But the longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make money.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Bitcoin’s Price is a Lie, Says Morgan Creek Capital Chief

    The price of Bitcoin has dropped by more than 18% in the past 30 days. Predictions that the world’s original crypto would top US$100,000 by the end of the year are beginning to look optimistic, to put it diplomatically. Yet Mark Yusko, chief executive and investment officer at Morgan Creek Capital, is holding firm in his belief that Bitcoin will be worth US$250,000 within the next five years. He says Bitcoin’s price, as denominated in U.S. dollars, is bunk. “It’s interesting that in the short run, when prices fall, as they have in the last few weeks, people start to get a little antsy and start to question these long-term trends and fundamentals,” Yusko told Forkast.News in a video interview. “Price is a liar.” In terms of Bitcoin’s actual value, the truth lies in gold, Yusko said, asserting that fiat currencies can conceal changes in real value. Watch Yusko’s full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about the secular and cyclical dynamics of Bitcoin, the impact of Bitcoin futures ETFs on the market, how investors should distribute wealth in the crypto space, and upcoming opportunities in 2022. 00:00 Introduction 01:42 What is Bitcoin doing? 08:00 The global Bitcoin market 25:03 Bitcoin’s disruptions 34:47 Too late to buy Bitcoin? 41:32 Bitcoin risks and threats 49:50 Hidden opportunities in Asia? 56:42 Goodbye 2021, hello 2022 --- HIGHLIGHTS Bitcoin’s secular dynamics: “One Bitcoin is one Bitcoin, and it will always be one Bitcoin. But you and I don't buy Bitcoin in Bitcoin. We buy it in something else — we buy it in dollars, we buy it in yen, we buy it in euros. If we look at the price of Bitcoin in dollars, it's materially higher today than it was at the beginning of the year. It's materially higher than it was a year ago, or two years ago, or 10 years ago, or at the inception. That's not necessarily because Bitcoin got better. It did become more broadly adopted, but more importantly, the dollar continues to get worse, or the yen continues to get worse, or the euro continues to get worse. That global race to the bottom is the secular trend that's going to push prices higher, along with these halving cycles.” Bitcoin is borderless: “[Switzerland has] actual spot-based (Bitcoin) ETFs … and so that’s increasing demand for Bitcoin as money flows into that ETF. Canada has that, as well. There's one about to launch in Australia. That's positive for the ecosystem — that increases demand for physical Bitcoin, increases participation. It increases that network effect and it gives us rise to that Metcalfe's Law parabolic curve that we've all seen, where the value of the network rises proportionally to the square of the number of participants in the network. But it's such a globalized world — again, American exceptionalism: we think we drive everything in the world and Bitcoin, but we're really, like, 25% of the market — and there's still activity in all these big markets around the world, including China.” Everything will be tokenized: “What's happening here is that we're going to go through a period where these innovations around digital scarcity are going to apply to everything ... All US$700 trillion of assets in the world are going to be tokenized, digitized, and they're going to trade in this tokenized form and non-fungible tokens... ‘Oh, they’re just funky JPEGs’? No, no, no, no — everything will be an NFT. Your identity, my identity, my marriage license, my driver's license — everything that I own, every piece of title, every piece of art — it'll all be an NFT.” Don’t follow the money: “There's the stock-to-flow model that everybody talks about that (pseudonymous analyst) Plan B created, and now everybody is all upset because he said it would be US$100,000 by the end of November, and it's not. That means the model is broken. I say, ‘No, that just means price is a liar.’ The model is still accurate. It just means now the price is undervalued relative to the value. That [model] is about 95%, 96% correlated. The most highly correlated is actually the value of Bitcoin related to gold. How many ounces of gold does it take to buy a Bitcoin? That's 99% correlated.” --- #Crypto #Blockchain #BlockchainTechnology #DigitalAssets #Cryptocurrency #DeFi #Bitcoin #Gold #Currency #ETF #Innovation #Digitization #Tokenization #NFT #Stocks --- MORE WORD ON THE BLOCK INTERVIEWS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMT-q2_LSNncbuoS_LGiuLz2